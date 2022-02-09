Military Rugged Display Market Size, $2.68Bn by 2028, 7% CAGR Lead by North America - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The military rugged display market size is expected to grow from $1,699.42 million in 2021 to $2,680.85 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “ Military Rugged Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Smartphones & Handheld Computers, Laptops & Notebooks, Avionics Display, Vehicle Mounted Computer, and Panel PC & Mission Critical Computer), Display Size (Less than 10 Inches, 10–15 Inches, and More than 15 Inches), Screen Type (Touchscreen and Non-Touchscreen), Resolution (High Definition and Full High Definition), and Users (Air Forces, Naval Forces, and Land Forces)”, published by The Insight Partners.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,699.42 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2,680.85 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 196 No. Tables 146 No. of Charts & Figures 93 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Display Size, Screen Type, Resolution, and Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Military Rugged Display Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016080/







Military Rugged Display Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leonardo, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Aydin Displays, ZMicro, and WNMATE are among the key market players operating in the global military rugged display market. The key players are listed upon considering factors such as overall revenue, current military rugged display product portfolio, geographical reach, market initiatives, investment in technology upgrades, partnerships, and other market-related activities. Some of the recent developments in the military rugged display market by these players include;

In 2021, WINMATE presented L140TG-4, the world's first convertible rugged laptop for military usage with 14” daylight readable display with 1920x1080 resolution

In 2020, Curtiss-Wright introduced rugged PCAP multi-point touchscreen display for military land vehicles and aircraft,

In 2020, Curtiss-Wright launched new military grade vehicle mount 7" LCD display with resolution of 1920x1080.

Technological shift and developments in rugged military displays to offer products with high specifications, and rising adoption for human-machine interferences (HMI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the military sector are a few significant factors propelling the growth of the global military rugged display market. Companies across the world are highly involved in designing and providing rugged displays for many electronic products used in the military industry. Such displays are also found in military ground vehicles such as tanks, armed personnel carriers, and smaller road vehicles. A few of the companies involved in designing military rugged display are listed below:





Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00016080/







Neuro Logic Systems, Inc., a US-based company, is one of the prominent providers of military rugged display products. Its LCD product line is built for the ease of use during deployment, and the products of this line are also used in military operations in harsh environments. Its multi-head displays have been deployed in the UK by the British Army. An adaptation of its multi-head display, namely, RFT2-2L-19 deployed in Canadian Army vehicles.

Sparton provides rugged LCD Display technology, servicing the military and aerospace, industrial and commercial, and air traffic control industries. The product is designed to endure hostile environments and situations. Its displays comply with military standards for shock, vibration, and temperature.

Situational awareness or being aware of the location is paramount among the soldiers during the battle. The modern battlefield presents several challenges to situation awareness, which poses a substantial threat to the dismounted soldiers as well as vehicles (land, air, and naval). This is due to the fact that enemies or militant forces are using advanced technologies, which creates challenging situations for armed forces during decision making. Owing to enhance situational awareness among the on-battle soldiers, the demand for rugged devices is consistently growing, supporting the generating a generous amount of demand for the rugged display that functions smoothly under harshest environments. This factor is driving the military rugged display market.

Increasing Military Expenditure Year-on-Year to Propel Military Rugged Display Market Growth in Coming Years:

The rapid change in modern warfare has been urging the governments to allocate higher amounts towards respective military forces. The higher military budget allocation enables the military forces to engage themselves in the development of robust indigenous technologies, rugged devices, and various other technologies from international manufacturers. The soldier and military vehicle modernization practices are peaking in the current scenario among most military forces to keep the personnel and vehicles mission-ready.





Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00016080/







With an objective to modernize soldiers and vehicles, the defense ministries across the globe are investing substantial amounts in newer technologies, including rugged devices. This factor is boosting the growth of the military rugged display market. A decent percentage of the expenditure listed above focuses on the modernization of dismounted soldiers and armored vehicles, IFVs, main battle tanks, with advanced solutions to easily combat the enemies. Attributing to the fact that, offering various rugged devices such as rugged tablets, rugged handheld computers, harsh environment-friendly laptops, and notebooks, among others, offer enhanced protection and situational awareness to the soldiers and vehicles. The rugged devices available in the current scenario are built with rugged displays that are capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and shocks. Thus, the emphasis on soldier and vehicle modernization among the military forces across the globe is demanding higher volumes of rugged devices, which in turn is boosting the procurement of rugged displays. This factor is driving the military rugged display market.

Military Rugged Display Market: Product Overview

Military rugged displays provide crystal clear picture quality in extreme environmental conditions. These displays enhance direct sunlight readability and work in extremely low light applications; moreover, they are compatible with flexible night vision operations. Based on the product, the market is segmented into a smartphone and handheld computer, laptop and notebook, avionics display, vehicle-mounted computer, panel PC and mission-critical display. The military rugged displays have escalated the demand for smartphones and handheld computers that are lightweight, thinner, and cheaper; they also feature high reliability and durability.





Buy Premium Copy of Military Rugged Display Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016080/







Military Rugged Display Market: User Overview

The growing military missions in the world are triggering the use of various rugged displays, among other high-tech products. The devices feature enhanced impact resistance, toughness, dust and moisture resistance, wide temperature range, enhanced contrast ratio, higher display brightness, and low-power consumption. Based on user, the market is segmented into the air force, naval force, and land force

















Browse Adjoining Reports:

Wearable Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Smart Bands/Activity Trackers, Smartwatches, Head-Mounted Displays); Display Technology (LED-Backlit LCD, OLED); Panel Type (Rigid, Flexible, Micro Display); Display Size (Less than 1 Inch, 1 to 2 Inches, More than 2 Inches); Vertical (Consumer, Military and Defense, Healthcare, Commercial, Others) and Geography

Virtual Retinal Display Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Components, Applications, Verticals

Screenless Display Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology, Application, Verticals

Head-Up Display Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (AR-Based HUD, Conventional HUD); Technology (Cathode Ray Tube, Light-Emitting Diode, Others); Application (Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

Head-Mounted Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Integrated HMD, Discrete HMD, and Slide-On HMD), Application (Training & Simulation, Sports & Leisure, Imaging, Defense & Security, and Others), Component (Display Screens, Controllers, Sensors, Cameras, and Others), Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality), Design (Head Mounted Display and Wearable Glasses), and Connection (Wired, Wireless, and Hybrid)

Embedded Display Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (LCD, LED, OLED); Application (Industrial Automation, Fitness Equipment, Scientific Test and Measurement, Wearables, Home Appliances, Others) and Geography

Indoor Small Pitch LED Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (P2.1-P2.5 mm, P1.7-P2.0 mm, P1.3-P1.69 mm, Others); Application (Residential, Government, Organizational, Commercial) and Geography

Commercial Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Display Type (Video Wall, Outdoor Display, Signage, Variant Display, Interactive Whiteboard (IWB), Others); Technology (OLED, LED, LCD, Quantum Dots); Application (Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, Government, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Others) and Geography

E-paper Display Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (E-Readers, Smart Card, Auxiliary Display, Wearable, Others); End User (Media and Entertainment, Automotive and Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others); Technology (Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD) , Cholesteric liquid crystal display (ChLCD), Electrophoretic Display, Others) and Geography





















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/military-rugged-display-market



More Research: https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/ | https://newsmantraa.us/author/theinsightpartners/

