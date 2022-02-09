Blue Diamond Industries establishing first East Coast manufacturing operations in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Blue Diamond Industries, a subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB in Sweden and a manufacturer of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit materials for the protection of fiber optic, data and power cables, today announced the formalization on establishing operations in Laurens County. Today’s announcement confirms the location of Hexatronic Group AB’s November 2021 announcement to establish a new plant in the southeastern United States. The company’s initial investment of $18 million will create more than 90 new jobs.

Founded in 2004, Blue Diamond Industries addresses the growing needs in the power utility, cable television, broadband and commercial and industrial markets, as well as serving the U.S. Department of Transportation markets.

Located at 877 Torrington Road in Clinton, Blue Diamond Industries’ new facility is the company’s first East Coast manufacturing operation. The company’s conduit solutions of duct, innerduct and microduct products support customer demand, especially in the fast-growing fiber to the home (FTTH) systems market in the U.S. In addition to producing the company’s popular microduct product, the 190,000-square-foot facility will serve as a logistics hub for FTTH systems solutions and bolster production capacity for conduit and pipe products.

The facility is expected to be operational by July 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Blue Diamond Industries team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are proud to work with the state of South Carolina and Laurens County to expand our manufacturing operations. This expansion is in line with our business growth strategy and helps to secure the capacity to support the needs of the rapidly transforming and growing U.S. network infrastructure. Our investment in Laurens County will provide us a platform where we can grow and, through additional investments, ensure the scalability of our HDPE protection conduit and the U.S. expansion of Hexatronic’s FTTH network solutions. We’d like to sincerely thank Laurens County and the state for their outstanding support, and we look forward to their continuing partnership for years to come.” -Blue Diamond Industries CEO Will Jensen

“Blue Diamond Industries choosing Laurens County for its first East Coast manufacturing facility shows that South Carolina is an ideal place for doing business. We welcome Blue Diamond Industries and look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have in Laurens County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is home to a dynamic and growing advanced materials manufacturing sector, and we’re excited to welcome Blue Diamond Industries to that impressive roster. We’re grateful for the company’s investment and the more than 90 new jobs it will create.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We would like to welcome Blue Diamond Industries to Laurens County. This is just another example of the diversity of industries we attract to Laurens County. We wish Blue Diamond Industries well on their new facility and look forward to working with them for many years!” -Laurens County Council Chair Brown Patterson