Gov. Wolf: PA Congressional Delegation Supports Plan to Assist Pennsylvanians in Need

This week, nine members of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation showed their support for Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to drive Pennsylvania’s stockpiled federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars out to Pennsylvanians in need.

Last week, Gov. Wolf announced a $1.7 billion plan to help Pennsylvania recover from the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting families, workers and small businesses.

“Pennsylvanians are hurting right now, and we have the resources to do something about it,” said Gov. Wolf. “As elected leaders in this commonwealth, it is our duty to use the resources we have been given to help people who are struggling. Our federal leaders gave us this money to help the people of Pennsylvania, and we need to get this money out to the people it was intended to help, right now.”

Representatives Dwight Evans, Mike Doyle, Chrissy Houlahan, Susan Wild, Madeleine Dean, Matt Cartwright, Mary Gay Scanlon, Conor Lamb and Brendan Boyle wrote a letter to Gov. Wolf and the leaders of the General Assembly on Monday supporting the governor’s plan, saying, in part:

“The plan put forth on Feb. 2 by Governor Wolf and Democratic legislative leaders is a good example and model for what Pennsylvania can do to deliver much-needed relief to individuals, families and small businesses who need help now, not next year or even later. The people need help now – that’s what we voted for in Congress. The people need their state government to act as a good partner with the federal government and deliver the bulk of the remaining American Rescue Plan dollars now.”

Gov. Wolf’s plan calls for investments to help support workers and families right now, while laying the foundation for a brighter future for all Pennsylvanians: