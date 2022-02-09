Governor Wolf: $335,000 to Support Manufacturing Industry Training in Southwestern Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced $335,000 in funding for Junior Achievement of Western PA Inc. and the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland-Fayette Inc., through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program, to develop programs that will raise awareness of the opportunities available in the manufacturing industry.

“Our commonwealth has a long, rich history with manufacturing,” said Gov. Wolf. “Funding from the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program introduces the next generation to the tools they need to explore, and hopefully become part of, this in-demand industry.”

Allegheny County

Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, Inc. was awarded $199,500 to implement Careers in Skilled Trades, a program that introduces students in grades 7 to 12 to skilled trades career opportunities by providing pathways to pre-apprenticeship, apprenticeship, and other training programs in the manufacturing industry. The program also includes opportunities for students to connect with industry professionals on the future of these high-demand careers.

Fayette County

The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland-Fayette, Inc. was awarded $135,398 to offer Manufacturing Summer Camps to 40 individuals who are 16 to 18 years old and 40 individuals who are 19 to 21 years old, providing hands-on opportunities with industry-specific tools as well as field trips to explore the versatility of the manufacturing industry. The program’s recruitment efforts focus on youth with barriers to employment and will provide the opportunity for participants to work directly with PA CareerLink®, which helps prepare Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified and skilled candidates.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 61 projects and invested more than $14.1 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf administration’s commitment to manufacturing or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.