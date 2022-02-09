Global Smart Glass and Smart Window market is projected to reach at a market value of US$ 30,836.3 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Global Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Technology (Active and Passive), by Application (Architectural, Automotive, Aircraft, Consumer Electronics and Others), PLUS, Profiles of Leading Smart Glass and Smart Window Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Global smart glass and smart window market was valued at US$ 6541.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$ 30,836.3 million by 2031. Some of the major factors fueling the growth of global market include rise in adoption of smart glass in automotive sector and increase in demand of smart glass in commercial and residential building.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Smart Glass and Window Market

Global smart glass and window market is highly impacted by COVID-19. The COVID-19 has both, positive and negative impact on the market. The market has adverse impact due to disruption in supply chain. During COVID-19 pandemic, government across different countries has framed rules and regulations for people who work in or run offices, contact centers and similar indoor environments. The guidelines are framed to maintain social distancing. During this period, Intelligent Glass Company has started to offer Switchable Safety Screens Glasses that allows business meet guidelines provided by government and provide protection for office staff against COVID-19.

Market Drivers

Rise in adoption of smart glass and window in automotive sector

Smart glass and windows are has ability to change the amount of light transmitted through typically transparent materials. Automotive manufactures are installing smart glasses in their vehicle for controlling light and heat in vehicle. Smart glass uses Particle Device (SPD) or polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology that blocks light into vehicle while maintaining the transparency needed for the driver to operate the vehicle safely. It also blocks infrared and ultra violet rays. It also minimizes air conditioner usage by blocking heat. In addition, smart glass has the ability to project real time vehicle information such as fuel levels, speed, temperature and traffic signs and warning notices onto the front windscreen. Due to these benefits associated with smart glass, automotive manufactures have started to adopt smart glasses in their vehicle. Moreover, automotive is one of the important sectors that has adopted several advanced technologies to transform the standard of the living and smart glass is one of them. Its changeable light transmission property with changing heat, light and voltage, has made it more lucrative in the automotive sector.

Increase in demand of smart glass in commercial and residential building

Smart glass and windows are used for windows, skylights, facades and curtain walls in commercial as well as residential building. Smart glass and window can be directly controlled by building occupants and it has ability to improve occupant comfort, maximize access to daylight and outdoor views. Moreover, it reduces energy costs and provide superior architects and interior. Smart glass is an ideal solution for buildings in which solar control is a challenge, and it is widely used in healthcare facilities, commercial offices, retail spaces, museums and cultural institutions. Smart glass also helps to achieve cost savings over the building’s life cycle by reducing overall energy loads. Due to these benefits, demand of smart glass is increasing in commercial as well as residential application

Market Opportunities

Innovation and new product launches creates new opportunities in smart glass and windows market

Smart glass and windows manufactures are focusing to develop new products and solution to provide experience. For instance, in June 2019, Gentex Corporation, a manufacturer of electro-optical products, headquartered in the U.S. has revealed new solution for automotive and aerospace applications, named as “New Dimmable Glass” solution at Consumer Technology Association (CES), 2019. The company also showcased its Full Display Mirror (FDM), an intelligent rear-vision system that uses a custom camera and mirror-integrated video display to optimize a vehicle’s rearward view.

Competitive Landscape

The global Smart Glass and window market is fragmented with several global and local players. Some of the companies profiled in the report include Saint Gobain S.A., Gentex Corporation, AGC Inc, Gerresheimer AG, Pleotint LLC (Suntuitive Glass), View Inc., Vision Systems, Raven Brick LLC, Smart Glass International Ltd., Asahi India Glass Limited, ChromoGenics, Corning Incorporated, e-Chromic Technologies, Polytronix, Inc., and Unite Glass.

The companies are focused on organic development strategies such as product launches, R&D initiatives, and geographical expansion in order to gain competitive edge in global market. Some of the instances are stated below.

In January 2020, Gauzy Limited has presented SPD (Suspended Particle Devices) technology at Consumer Technology Association 2020. In 2019, the company has presented LCG (light control glass) technology at CES 2019. This technology has included automotive applications such as transparent displays for car advertising

