Open-IX Welcomes its 2022 Certified Entities and Volunteers
I’m honored to continue to lead OIX in 2022, and to expand upon the progress this organization has made over the past several years”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open-IX (OIX), a 501(c)(6) non-profit industry association and Accredited Standards Developer (ASD) of American National Standards Institute (ANSI), welcomes all of the certified entities and volunteers whose hard work and dedication make the success of OIX possible. Currently there are 25 OIX-2 data centers representing 22 unique markets; 14 OIX-1 Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) representing 14 distinct markets; and two OIX-3 Edge data center operators representing infinite edge locations. This is the largest number of certified entities covering the broadest range of ANSI standards that have ever been maintained by OIX.
— Eli Scher
OIX is the leader in the development of consensus-derived technical and operating standards for internet and interconnection infrastructure. With three ANSI standards covering IXPs, metro edge data centers and far edge data centers of varying sizes and resiliency, the OIX certification represents quality engineering and transparency in operations. By certifying data centers and internet exchangesfrom across Europe, Asia and North America, OIX is seeking to improve the overall quality and reliability of internet services while maintaining the core values of open access and fair and non-discriminatory commercial practices.
The volunteers that manage OIX represent broad and varying constituencies with the common goal of encouraging improved internet performance and the efficient deployment of internet infrastructure. OIX is thankful to its seven board members, and congratulates the winners of its recently conducted officer elections. The Board of Directors includes Eli Scher as Chairman, Corey Gallon as Vice Chair, Brad Raymo as Treasurer, and Directors Matt Griswold, Aaron Hughes, Mona Weisberg and Arnold Nipper. Chris Grundemann serves as Chair of the Marketing Committee, while Phil Koblence and Paul Emmons Co-Chair the IX Committee; Brian Achten and Matt Trifiro Chair the Data Center Standards Committee and the Edge Committee, with Lily Yusopova serving as Vice Chair of the Edge Committee.
“I’m honored to continue to lead OIX in 2022, and to expand upon the progress this organization has made over the past several years,” commented Eli Scher, Chairman, OIX. “As the internet industry builds the next wave of infrastructure, OIX offers a platform for consensus-developed technical and operating standards which can assist in the efficient deployment and commercialization of new capital investments.” OIX’s list of Certified Entities continues to grow and currently includes companies such as CDLAN, CyrusOne, DataGryd, DE-CIX, EdgePresence, MIX, QTS, SBA Edge, Vapor IO, Yotta and many more.
There are various ways industry companies and individuals can get involved:
About Open-IX
The Open-IX Association (OIX) (www.open-ix.org) is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. OIX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity, and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts interconnection in fragmented markets.
