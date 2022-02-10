Blockchain Market to Hit USD 196.91 billion by 2030 to Grow Steady at 46.59% CAGR – Analysis by Fatpos Global

Blockchain market to surpass USD 196.91 billion by 2031 from USD 4.30 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 46.59% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Blockchain Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2029” which is anticipated to reach USD 196.91 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 46.59% between 2020 and 2029. According to the report, technological advancements and digitalization have popularly increased the urge to adopt blockchain technology by various industries. Blockchain technology is designed to eliminate the need for paperwork and reduce the number of manpower to perform specific tasks acting as a time-saving and secured tool which attracts the industries to move towards digitalization and adopt blockchain technology.

“Blockchain technology has simplified the data management process of the industries by providing a platform to easily manage and record data related to transactions eliminating the risks of human errors and data tampering. Blockchain data is more consistent, accurate as well as transparent that the users can easily view, verify and track which is a key driving factor of the global blockchain market. Such a factor is aiding the market’s expansion”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Blockchain Market: Key Players

• IBM Corporation

• R3TEK

• Oracle Corporation

• Linux Foundation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• LeewayHertz

• Chain, Inc.

• JD.com, Inc.

• Itransition

Blockchain is a record-keeping technology that stores digital information in public database. Blocks on the blockchain store digital information related to transactions, participants of the transactions, and unique codes referred to as “hash” that makes it convenient to distinguish one from the other based on the relevant information. A single block consists of nearly a thousand transactions and whenever a block is added to the blockchain it can be viewed by anyone as it becomes publicly available. Blockchain technology have provided a digital platform to the users enabling them to involve in peer-to-peer transactions eliminating the involvement of central mediators

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation

By component

• Platform

• Services

By provide

• Application Providers

• Middleware Providers

• Infrastructure Providers

By type

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

By organization size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

