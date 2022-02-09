PennDOT to Begin Project to Improve Travel and Safety on Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) at Spring Mill Road in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, February 14, to improve traffic flow and enhance safety at the Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) and Spring Mill Road intersection in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will construct a new right turn lane on eastbound Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) to accommodate a dedicated right, left and thru travel lane at the Spring Mill Road intersection.

Additional improvements under the contract include upgrading traffic signals; constructing ADA compliant pedestrian facilities; milling and paving; and installing enhanced pavement markings.

Beginning Monday, February 14, through February 2023, lane closures will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Route 23 (Conshohocken State Road) between Page Terrace and Gunning Lane for various construction activities.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $1,176,775 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in spring 2023.

