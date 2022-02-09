4Ps beneficiaries, volunteers hold kite-flying event to show support for De Lima's campaign kickoff

Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and supporters of Sen. Leila M. de Lima joined a kite-flying event held last Feb. 8 as part of their show of support for Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima's campaign kick-off.

The event, aptly called "Saranggola ng Hustisya at Pag-asa" activity, allowed participants to fly a kite bearing words supportive of De Lima's reelection bid. These words include, among others, "Ina ng 4Ps," "Laban Leila 2022" and "Ibalik ang Hustisya."

Among the supporters who were present was 21-year old Roxanne Reid, also known as a Senator's impersonator dubbed as "Slay-la de Lima," who called on the Filipino youth to use their voice to campaign for worthy candidates, including De Lima.

"It's really important for us (the youth) to choose yung mga great leaders po na mamumuno sa ating lahat," said Slay-la, whose name implies that the Senator "slays" the bad guys just like in online games and movies.

"Senator Leila de Lima is one of the greatest Senators that we have. Patuloy po natin siyang suportahan kasi kailangan natin ng iba pang mga babaeng may tapang para ipaglaban po tayo," she added.

Aside from Slay-la, other participants who vocally voiced out their support for De Lima were the beneficiaries of 4Ps, who also thanked the Senator for pushing for the enactment of the 4Ps Act.

"Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Senator Leila de Lima kasi napakalaking tulong po sa amin na naging batas ang 4Ps. Talagang hindi niya po kami pinabayaan. Kahit po nakakulong po siya, siya po ay nakagawa ng paraan para maisabatas ang 4Ps. Maraming maraming salamat po, Senator Leila de Lima," one said.

"Ako po ay nagpapasalamat kay Senator Leila de Lima dahil po naipasa niya po yung batas para sa mga 4Ps. Malaking bagay po yun sa mga nanay na naiiwan lang sa bahay, nagkakaroon ng panibagong kita. Na-eenhance din po yung aming kakayahan para po makatulong pa po kami sa aming pamilya. Sa amin po, maraming maraming salamat po," another added.

The 4Ps Act provides conditional cash grants to the qualified indigent families for a maximum of seven years, to improve their health, nutrition, and the education of their children aged 0-18.

A simultaneous campaign kick-off also took place in Bicol Region on the same day. Like VP Leni Robredo, De Lima is a Bicolana. She hails from Iriga City, Cam. Sur.