The WealthiHer Network Doubles Growth As 51% Of Women Focus On Finances Due To The Pandemic
This month alone, The Network has secured three new investment firms with a combined £50.1 billion assets under management a year.
As female wealth grows and we face the longer-term impacts of the pandemic, we want to be able to support as many women as possible to transform their financial futures. ”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The WealthiHer Network reports 50% growth in six months since July 2021 as women focus on their finances due to the pandemic
— Tamara Gillan
• Three new partnerships confirmed this month with Brown Shipley, Quilter Cheviot and 7IM
• Research by The Network has also revealed that, by the age of 60, women’s pensions are one third of men at the same age and £1m is lost over a woman’s life through lack of investment
FEMALE finance organisation, The WealthiHer Network has grown by 50% in the last six months as we start to emerge from the pandemic. The Network, which champions females in finance, this month alone has secured three new investment firms with a combined £50.1 billion assets under management a year.
Responding to demand for more financial advice and support as a result of the pandemic, The WealthiHer Network, has secured partnerships with Brown Shipley a Quintet Private Bank, and discretionary wealth manager Quilter Cheviot, and investment management firm 7IM to continue to offer women the knowledge, tools and confidence they need to manage and grow their own wealth.
The WealthiHer Network’s growth is predicted to soar in 2022 following research revealing that more than half of UK women have focused on their finances as a result of the pandemic. The research also revealed the stark contrast between male and female financial futures: by the age of 60, women’s pension funds are worth only one third of a man’s pension at the same age. With the help of its new investment management partners, The Network will continue to strategise ways to create a fair and equal workplace for women.
• Brown Shipley, a Quintet Private Bank which has over 200 years of experience working with clients to support their wealth management needs. They take the time to listen and understand clients, to build trusted relationships which are passed from one generation to the next. They have the flexibility to operate as a boutique Private Bank with the backing of Quintet, which expands their scale, security and provides them with a truly global outlook.
• Quilter Cheviot, at 250 years old, is one of the largest discretionary wealth management firms across the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands assisting individuals and their families with their wealth management needs.
• 7IM was founded in 2002 by a team of seven individuals from the world of big corporate finance who wanted to start the kind of organisation they’d like to invest in themselves.
Calum Brewster, who leads Brown Shipley added: “We take pride in our commitment to increasing female representation in our senior roles and establishing an equal workplace. We are excited to work with WealthiHer on their inspiring initiatives and enhance our focus on diversity and inclusion for clients and colleagues.”
Vanessa Eve, Investment Manager at Quilter Cheviot commented: “We believe it’s crucial that we listen to women’s needs and empower them as financial leaders so we can ensure equality in both the workplace but also as investors in their own right with higher levels of financial confidence. It is here that we hope to champion, empower, and support women as a WealthiHer Network partner. We are impressed with what WealthiHer has already achieved and we are honoured to be working together.”
Olivia West, Senior Director of 7IM said: “Driving forward positive change has always been something very close to both my own heart and 7IM’s. As WealthiHer’s research shows, we are seeing a notable and growing shift in how women invest and in how the wealth management industry is looking after women. This change is much needed, which is why we are so excited to be working alongside WealthiHer and supporting campaigns embracing positive change.”
The WealthiHer Network Co-Founder and entrepreneur Tamara Gillian said: “We are absolutely delighted with our 50% growth and to have partnered with Brown Shipley, Quilter Cheviot, and 7IM. As female wealth grows and we face the longer-term impacts of the pandemic, we want to be able to support as many women as possible to transform their financial futures. Working with top investment managers provides The Network with an opportunity to champion female financial empowerment and advancement and shape industries and workplaces that work for everyone. We’re thrilled to be partnering with these esteemed industry names and we look forward to championing women like never before and continuing to break down barriers in the industry together.”
ENDS
For more information contact:
Higginson Strategy
Sophia Kendall | sophia@higginsonstrategy.com | +4479125 517 55
NOTES TO EDITORS
About The WealthiHer Network
Founded in 2019, The WealthiHer Network was created for women by a powerful network of change agents. The WealthiHer Network aims to inspire and empower women to grow and protect their wealth. The Network was founded by Tamara Gillan, CEO Cherry London and Lauren von Stackelberg Chief Equity Diversity and Inclusion Officer Tate & Lyle.
Sophia Kendall
Higginson Strategy
+44 7912551755
sophia@higginsonstrategy.com