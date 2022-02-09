2021 Sands China Macao International 10K to be held in March

MACAU, February 9 - The 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, will be held on 20 March. Two race categories will be held, namely 10K and Fun Run (approximately 5km), with a total of 10,000 places available. Registration starts from 12 February for the 10K race and from 13 February for the Fun Run. A press conference was held today (9 February) by the Organizing Committee to announce the title sponsor, as well as introducing the race details and registration arrangements.

Sands China Ltd. returns as the title sponsor of the event

At the press conference, the Organizing Committee announced that Sands China Ltd. returns as the title sponsor for this year’s Macao International 10K. Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., presented the cheque of sponsorship amount of 8 million patacas to Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau. The press conference was also attended by: Vice President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, Mr. Chan Pou Sin; Vice-Presidents of the Sports Bureau, Mr. Allen Lau Cho Un and Ms. Christine Lam Lin Kio.

Registration open to public from 12 and 13 February

The Fun Run race will start at 7 a.m. and the 10K race at 7:30 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. The 10K course runs along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and Sai Van Bridge, with the finish located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium. 6,000 places are available for the 10K race and 4,000 for the Fun Run. Registration for the two categories will commence on two different days, with registration starting for the 10K starting at 9 a.m. on 12 February (Saturday) and for the Fun Run category at 9 a.m. on 13 February (Sunday).

In line with e-governance development as launched by the Macao SAR Government, an all-online registration system will be implemented this year for the convenience of the participants. Interested participants may register online via the event’s official website www.macao10k.com or by scanning the event’s QR code.

All would-be participants must have a personal online registration account with the Macao International 10K or the Macao International Marathon. Participants without an online account may create one via the official website of the Macao International 10K from today. Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password may reset their password on the official website. Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay cards, MPay, BOC Mobile Banking, UnionPay Online Pay, WeChat Pay China and Alipay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Measures will be adopted according to the pandemic situation

In compliance with anti-pandemic measures, all participants are required to have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the race. Participants are also required to make their own arrangement for COVID-19 test and to present proof of a valid negative COVID-19 test result (inclusive of race day) before being permitted to take part in the race. In addition, all participants must comply with Law No. 2/2004 of the Macao SAR – ‘Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases’, and pay attention to and cooperate with the government’s anti-pandemic measures and quarantine requirements upon entry into Macao. No cancellation or refund will be allowed for confirmed registrations.

The Organizing Committee also advises participants to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions, and to read the guidelines and regulations carefully. For regulations and details, please visit the official website www.macao10k.com, the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, or the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ WeChat official account.