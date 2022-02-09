Accomplished Real Property Attorney Jerome P. Pesick Joins Williams, Williams, Rattner & Plunkett, P.C.

Jerome P. Pesick

Mr. Pesick and colleagues Jason Long and John Scheibelhut bring their eminent domain, condemnation, land use, and property tax appeals experience to WWRP.

BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Williams, Williams, Rattner & Plunkett, P.C., a full-service law firm representing businesses and individuals in Southeastern Michigan and nationally, announces attorneys Jerome P. Pesick, Jason C. Long, and John E. Scheibelhut III have joined the firm.

“Jerry is one of Michigan’s foremost and respected attorneys and has played a part in several of the region’s most important economic developments,” says WWRP managing partner John W. Crowe. “We are thrilled Jerry, Jason, and John will now add their skills and talents to ours.”

“I have known and admired Williams, Williams, Rattner & Plunkett and its lawyers for many years, and I am delighted to now practice alongside them,” said Mr. Pesick, a founder of the former law firm of Steinhardt Pesick & Cohen, P.C. “Like me, they aspire to the highest level of client service and results, so the synergies are apparent.”

Mr. Pesick has tried and settled condemnation cases across Michigan for more than forty years, securing tens of millions of dollars for his clients. He also regularly handles major property tax appeals over all types of properties. As lead counsel in the largest eminent domain verdict in Michigan history, he obtained a $25 million jury verdict for the owners of a 6.3-acre piece of property on the Detroit River after rejecting the government’s initial $13.7 million offer. Mr. Pesick has been involved with many properties and projects with familiar names, such as Poletown, the Detroit Waterfront Casino and Reclamation Project, Comerica Park, Ford Field, the Northwestern Connector, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Wayne State University, Pinnacle AeroPark, and the Ypsilanti Water Street Redevelopment.

The Best Lawyers in America has included Mr. Pesick on its annual list each year since its 2007 introduction, and he has been named the Best Lawyers “Eminent Domain and Condemnation Lawyer of the Year” five times for two Metro Detroit regions. For 2022, he was honored as the Best Lawyers “Real Estate Lawyer of the Year” for its Troy region, which includes most of the major communities in Oakland and Macomb counties. Mr. Pesick has been selected to the list of Michigan Super Lawyers annually since 2006 and recognized multiple times as one of Super Lawyers’ “Top 100 Michigan Lawyers.” In 2019, Michigan Lawyers Weekly named him a “Leader in the Law.” He is a past chair of the State Bar of Michigan’s Real Property Law Section and served as chair of the section’s Eminent Domain Committee for several years. Mr. Pesick is a frequent author and speaker on eminent domain topics and a trusted authority for local news outlets.

Shareholder Jason Long has represented clients in eminent domain, property taxation, real estate, land use litigation, and appeals for nearly 20 years. He regularly appears in trial courts throughout Michigan and the Michigan Tax Tribunal, the Michigan Court of Appeals, and the Michigan Supreme Court. His experience encompasses a broad range of real property and tax issues, including ownership disputes, valuation, tax exemption, and many others. Mr. Long has served in many roles with the State Bar of Michigan Real Property Law Section and is currently secretary on the executive board. He often writes and presents on real property and tax issues and authored the comprehensive “Real and Personal Property Tax” chapter of Real Estate Taxes in Michigan, published by the Institute for Continuing Legal Education.

Associate John Scheibelhut also represents clients in eminent domain, taxation, and land use disputes. He has second-chaired multiple cases in Michigan’s trial courts and the Michigan Tax Tribunal and plays a valuable role during the pre-suit and discovery phases of litigation.

