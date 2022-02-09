Fantasy Sports Market In Asia-Pacific & Canada is Expected to Reach $3,739.8 Million

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Asia-Pacific & Canada Fantasy Sports Market by Sports Type, Platform, and Demographic: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market size was valued at $2,021.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,739.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on the insights of various CXOs of leading companies, sports have undergone a massive digital disruption, as fantasy sports platforms have gained a huge traction in the last two decades. Fanduel and Draftkings have emerged as the leading players in the industry with millions of players using their platforms.

Furthermore, fantasy sports have positively impacted the value of television rights contracts, particularly for American sports, as fantasy sports have boosted advertising and television viewership. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has profoundly impacted the thriving market across Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines. With limited number of real sports being played, engaged stakeholders in the industry are betting on quizzes along with expanding sports portfolio to sustain in the highly competitive market.

On the contrary, the CXOs further added that the industry will continue to flourish post the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, advancements toward legalizing and regulations of sports fantasy platforms across the continents will provide impetus to the growing market.

Moreover, rise in spending on advertising & marketing methodologies to promote fantasy sports notably contributes toward the growth of the industry in terms of value sales. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted the global market with leagues and tournaments either being called off or shifted to last month of 2020 or to the next year, i.e., 2021.



The deferral of sports events has led to significant losses of engaged stakeholders. On the contrary, with the resumption of sports activities in the last quarter of this year, the market is expected to recover gradually; however, a major rebound is projected to be witnessed from 2021 onward.

Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market is segmented into sports type, platform, demographics, and country. By sports type, the market is categorized into football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and others. On the basis of platform, it is bifurcated into website and mobile application. Depending on demographics, it is differentiated into under 25 years, 25–40 years, and above 40 years. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Depending on demographic, the under 25–40 years segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant through 2021–2027.This is attributable to the rising interest of this age group in online gaming which has also accelerated the trend of fantasy sports among this age group. However, the under 25 years segment is anticipated to exhibit significant CAGR in the coming years.

On the basis of sports type, the basketball segment dominated the Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market share in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising number of basketball fans & spectators along with the presence of number of basketball leagues such as National Basketball League (NBL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and others that are conducted every year. However, the others segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of platform, the mobile application segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market forecast period. This is attributable to the widespread adoption of mobile phones with rapid market expansion have resulted in launching of various mobile applications for different operating systems such as Android and IoS.

Country wise, Canada led the market in 2019, and is anticipated to dominate in the near future. This is attributable to the rising interest of Canadians towards online gaming and sports betting which has also increased their interest towards fantasy sports. However, The Philippines is expected to witness a notable growth in terms of value sales in the coming future.

Key Findings Of The Study

Country wise Canada dominates in terms of Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Depending on sports type, the fantasy basketball segment led in terms of market share, in 2019; however, the fantasy others segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years.

On the basis of platform, the mobile application segment accounted for about highest share of Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market in 2019 and is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By demographics, the under 25 years segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years, and is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR during Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports market forecast period.

The key players operating in Asia-Pacific & Canada fantasy sports industry include DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Group (Flutter Entertainment), Betway Group, Moneyball, FantasyDraft, LLC , MyClubtap , PlayOn, and PlayUp Limited.