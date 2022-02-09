Alternative Building Materials Market Witnessing Stunning Growth At a CAGR of 5.8% | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Alternative Building Materials Market Share

Alternative Building Materials Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Alternative Building Materials Market by Material (Bamboo, Recycled Plastic, Wood and Others), End User (Residential and Non-residential) and Application (Construction, Furniture & Flooring): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Rise in environmental awareness and emergence of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green certification programs drive the growth of the global alternative building materials market. However, lack of strength in these materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, introduction of advanced materials creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12226

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global alternative building materials market discussed in the research include Bauder Ltd., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., ByFusion Global Inc., Kirei, JD Composites, Plasticiet, Neular, Rammed Earth Works, Rammed Earth Enterprises, and Takataka Plastics.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The construction activities were hindered due to lockdown measures taken during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, the demand for alternative building materials reduced considerably. However, the demand would increase during the post-lockdown.
In addition, supply chains were disrupted on the global level. This directly led to hindrances in manufacturing and installation activities in the residential and non-residential sectors.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Brushless DC Motors Market Request Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12226

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alternative building materials market based on material, end user, application, and region.

Based on material, the wood segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly 91% of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the recycled plastic segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the flooring segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global alternative building materials market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the furniture segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12226

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Alternative Building Materials Market Witnessing Stunning Growth At a CAGR of 5.8% | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Biometric Technology Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Future
Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market to Worth $336,659 thousand by 2027 | By Product, Business & Application
Wireless Health Market is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2030
View All Stories From This Author