NASDAQ: FFIE Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

On December 27, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, that a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate, that the Company’s cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed, that as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



