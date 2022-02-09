Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,288 in the last 365 days.

NASDAQ: FFIE Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE).

Investors who purchased shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 27, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had assets in China frozen by courts, that a significant percentage of its deposits for future deliveries were attributable to a single undisclosed affiliate, that the Company’s cars were not as close to production as the Company claimed, that as a result of previously issued statements that were misleading and/or inaccurate, Faraday Future could not timely file its quarterly report, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

NASDAQ: FFIE Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.