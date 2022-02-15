Submit Release
Center Valley Dental Offers Computer-Guided Dental Implant Placement in Center Valley, PA

Center Valley Dental Logo

Center Valley Dental helps patients smile with dental implants.

Computer-guided dental implant placement is quick, easy, accurate, and comfortable.

Dental implants are a popular missing tooth replacement due to their natural look and feel, and their longevity.”
— Dr. Matthew Lang

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists at Center Valley Dental ensure that dental implant treatments are delivered efficiently and painlessly. That is why the team performs computer-guided dental implant placement using the state-of-the-art Galileos® 3D Dental Conebeam.

“The Conebeam adds precision never before possible in dentistry,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang. “With a quick and easy scan of the patient’s mouth, we can develop a treatment plan in as little as one visit.”

The Conebeam creates a 3D rendering of a patient’s mouth that Center Valley Dental uses to diagnose a patient. This detailed look improves the accuracy and precision of dental implants treatments. There’s no more guessing, as the Center Valley dentists use this 3D image to recreate an implant that seamlessly matches the patient’s smile.

“Dental implants are a popular missing tooth replacement due to their natural look and feel, and their longevity,” adds Dr. Lang. “The Conebeam only adds to their successful results.”

In addition to dental implants, Center Valley Dental also offers teeth whitening, veneers, and crowns in Center Valley. General dentistry services for all members of the family are also available.

To learn more about dental implants in Center Valley and other dental services available, visit https://centervalleydental.com/appointment-request/. New patients are welcome.

About Center Valley Dental: Center Valley Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctor Matthew Lang offers patients high-quality and comfortable care, including sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry. To learn more visit, https://www.centervalleydental.com/.

