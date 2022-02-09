High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Emerging Trends Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status by 2030

High-pressure processing equipment market increases demands by medical industry, increase in consumption of frozen food.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market by Orientation Type (Horizontal and Vertical), Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Seafood and Meat, Juice and Beverages, and Others), Vessel Volume (Less Than 100 L, 100-500 L, and More Than 500 L), and End User (Food and Beverages Industry and Pharma and Cosmetics Industry): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Increase in demand for high pressure processing equipment in the medical industry, rise in consumption of frozen foods, and the development of the food packaging industry drive the global high pressure processing equipment market growth. On the other hand, fluctuation in raw material prices and high cost of a high pressure processing machine hinder the market progress. However, adoption of high pressure processing equipment in the seafood processing sector is expected to open new opportunities for market players.

Top manufacturers:

Leading players of the global high pressure processing equipment market analyzed in the research include Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies Inc, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd, CHIC FresherTech, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd, Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se, and Co KG, Universal Pasteurization Co, Next HPP, and ThyssenKrupp AG.

COVID-19 scenario:

Owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, several manufacturers across the global high pressure processing equipment market shut down their business activities.

The lockdown has impacted the sales of high pressure processing equipment manufacturing companies.

The lack of raw materials, interrupted supply chain, and lack of workforce paused the supply chain of high pressure processing equipment.

However, with the availability of vaccines, market will recover soon.

The report segments the global high pressure processing equipment market on the basis of end-user, application, vessel volume, orientation type, and region.

Based on end-user, the food and beverages industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the pharma and cosmetics industry segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the orientation type, the horizontal segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global high pressure processing equipment market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period manifesting the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the vertical segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

