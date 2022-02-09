GoCrypto payments integrated in VooVoo’s NFT Marketplace

The acclaimed NFT Marketplace VooVoo has integrated the GoCrypto eCommerce solution.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VooVoo platform with its exclusive NFT Marketplace has now integrated the leading crypto payment eCommerce solution - GoCrypto. All VooVoo customers will now be able to purchase NFTs through the GoCrypto payment network.

GoCrypto is the fastest-growing payment network in the world. It facilitates seamless and secure crypto payments and is already present in 32 countries around the globe. It connects all the stakeholders interested in crypto, from users, crypto wallets, and crypto exchanges to cashier system providers, payment solution providers, and merchants. Its highly anticipated upgrade, GoCrypto 2.0 (available soon), will set forth a truly decentralized payment solution, where the merchant can accept virtually any currency and receive the settlement in his desired cryptocurrency without any central entity in between.

If one dives into the vision of both companies, VooVoo’s integration of GoCrypto eCommerce makes perfect sense. GoCrypto and VooVoo both share a passion for blockchain and the belief that the technology should be available to the mainstream. Both providers try to facilitate the use of cryptocurrencies in everyday life. Backed up by teams with advanced knowledge in business and product development, eCommerce, and marketing, they are becoming a force to be reckoned with.

VooVoo’s platform provides user-friendly services - customers don’t need any special skills or knowledge to create or buy NFTs. The same goes for GoCrypto, its payment method is simple, reliable, and secure for both VooVoo and the buyers. We will soon be asking ourselves, why isn’t this option available in all online stores.

So how does it work? When customers choose the GoCrypto payment method, they can pay for their items with Binance pay (all currencies), Bitcoin.com wallet (BCH only), or Elly Wallet (all currencies), which cover over 50 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tezos (XTZ), GoCrypto token (GoC), Viberate token (VIB), just to name a few. As soon as the payment transaction is completed, VooVoo sends the purchased item to its new owner.

Customers can now pay for VooVoo’s exclusive NFT collections, including many iconic brands and legendary names from sports, with GoCrypto! The only thing left to do is to check it out in action, so choose a favorite piece on VooVoo and click “Buy”!