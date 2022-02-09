Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,037.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global eosinophilic esophagitis market is estimated to be valued at US$ 138.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market:

Key market players are focusing on developing advanced treatment options for treating eosinophilic esophagitis. This is expected to help key players gain a strong foothold in the market and also create lucrative opportunities for key players to provide non-invasive potential alternatives to certain surgical procedures. For instance, November 8, 2021, AstraZeneca Fasenra (benralizumab) was granted Orphan Drug Designations (ODDs) for the treatment of Eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and Eosinophilic gastroenteritis (EGE) and Fast Track Designation (FTD) for the treatment of EG with or without EGE in the U.S. by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) .

Key Market Takeaways:

The global eosinophilic esophagitis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 33.3% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding the eosinophilic esophagitis is likely drive the growth of market. For instance, The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) also partnered with major pharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca plc, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi S.A., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others which provide support to the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) in organizing National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW)

Among drug class, the proton pump inhibitor (PPI) segment is expected to witness the largest market share in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market over the forecast period. Proton pump inhibitors are the first-line treatment option for eosinophilic esophagitis. This is expected to drive the segment growth. Omeprazole and Esomeprazole are the products offered by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals an Indian pharmaceutical company and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. pharmaceutical manufacturer respectively for the treatment of reflux-mediated esophageal eosinophilia.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to constitute for the largest market share in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market over the forecast period. The availability of various products is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global eosinophilic esophagitis market over the forecast period. Early approval of technologically advanced products and strong focus on strategic development such acquisition, partnership, etc. by key players are anticipated to drive the market growth in the region. For instance, in June 2021, Revolo Biotherapeutics a revolutionary biotherapeutics company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate ‘1104 in a Phase 2 trial for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global eosinophilic esophagitis market include Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, EsoCap AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi S.A., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Allakos Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Calypso Biotech, DBV Technologies, Landos Biopharma, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Quorum Innovations LLC, and Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH.

Market Segmentation:

Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market, By Drug Class:

Corticosteroids Budesonide Jorveza Off-label budesonide Fluticasone Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI) Omeprazole Esomeprazole Others Late Stage Pipeline Drugs Dupixent APT-1011 Lirentelimab (AK002) Cendakimab Etrasimod TAK-721 Omilancor (BT-11)



Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market, By Region: North America By Country



U.S. Canada



Latin America



By Country Brazil



Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



