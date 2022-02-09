Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market: Now a test to detect nuclear material in your urine

Rise in incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and the need for early diagnosis of these diseases boosts the market growth.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market by Product Type (SPECT and PET), Application (Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, and Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028".

Radionuclides are cleaned and compounded like other drugs to form radiopharmaceuticals. Nuclear medicine imaging offers information at the molecular and cellular level in the body with the help of uptake of radiotracers by the tissues.

Nuclear medicine equipment including PET/CT and SPECT scans are utilized for collect radiation from small radioisotopes that reside into the body. This equipment thus helps in carrying out diagnosis of diseases and analyze the treatment response to the patient. The crucial factors driving the growth of the market include advent of advanced equipment, surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, increase in investment in modernization of diagnostic imaging centers, and radiotracers developments.

Key players in the global nuclear medicine equipment market include

Key players in the global nuclear medicine equipment market include General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Bozlu Holding, Neusoft Corporation, Compaa Mexicana de Radiologa CGR, S.A. de C.V., and SurgicEye GmbH.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Hybrid PET segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Argentina nuclear medicine equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Oncology dominated the global nuclear medicine equipment market in 2022.

U.S. was the largest market in 2015, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2028.

Hospitals segment is projected to dominate throughout 2028.

