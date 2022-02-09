CDN Solutions Group Announces its participation in SMB Digital 2022 Powered by CeBIT Australia.
CDN Solutions Group Announces its participation in SMB Digital 2022 Powered by CeBIT Australia. #Australia #Techevent #cdnsolutionsgroupSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDN Solutions Group, a Leading Business IT Solution provider, today announced its participation in the CeBIT Australia 2022. The event is scheduled to take place on 30th- 31st March in Sydney, Australia. At the occasion, CDN Solutions Group will showcase solutions that are forming the business innovation scene across all the major verticals, by driving Digital Transformation.
Talking about the event, Divyesh Shrivastava, Director - CDN Solutions Group, said, "The changing business environment demands organizations to adjust rapidly to the unique technology landscape. Enterprises are not just needed to please their client’s beyond expectations yet additionally to make limitless organizations by guaranteeing the accessibility of whatever the work demands, whenever and from anywhere. At the same time, undertakings additionally need to guarantee the least turbulence with their inheritance frameworks while embracing the future generation best practices and innovations."
A major highlight at the show will be the presence of CDN Solutions specialists at the booth. CDN Solutions group pioneers will exhibit services like custom software development, mobile app development, and web development platforms that can carefully digitally transform organizations across ventures via automating a wide scope of crucial business processes.
CDN Solutions Group has been offering custom software solutions for more than 15 verticals for over 20 years now and has created solutions that accelerate organizations’ growth. These will likewise be examined in detail, by the CDN team. The Director of CDN Solutions Group likewise said "we have been connected with this occasion for quite a while and consistently showcasing the event with full energy and exhibit our innovativeness through our services like mobile app development, custom software development, cloud services, SAAS, IoT, AI, Blockchain, etc.
About CDN Solutions Group:
CDN Solutions Group is ISO 9001:2015 certified IT solutions provider serving globally for the last 21 years. CDN has a strength of 270+ development staff and successfully delivers more than 2200 projects around the globe. CDN has been recognized by Good firms, clutch.co , appfutura, and designrush many times, which shows its credibility, also CDN is INTERTEK certified company under the UKAS scheme that enhances the scalability, and authenticity of its services and products. CDN is the one-stop destination for all your IT needs.
