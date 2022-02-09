Cloud-Based VDI Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Report 2026

Cloud-based VDI Market

The global cloud-based VDI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cloud-based VDI market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technological solution used for delivering a virtual desktop on a remote server set up. It hosts desktop environments over a centralized server and deploys them to mobile devices and computers. It also assists in improving the user experience and securing data inside the data center. Cloud-based VDI offers enhanced flexibility, security, standardization, device portability, productivity, control and cost-efficiency. As a result, it finds extensive application across various industries, such as healthcare, education, information technology (IT) and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Global Cloud-Based VDI Market Trends:

The global cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry. Cloud-based VDI can centrally manage and store desktop data, thereby enabling remote access to the organizational resources. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions to improve security, resource utilization, capacity planning and storage management, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing requirement for data virtualization, along with widespread product adoption in the medical industry to provide access to electronic health data, are creating a positive outlook in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Cloud-based VDI Market Competitive Analysis has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Hp Inc.

• International Business Machines

• Microsoft Corporation

• NComputing Co. Ltd.

• Rackspace Us Inc.

• Vmware Inc.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Private

• Public

• Hybrid

Breakup by End-User:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Education

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

