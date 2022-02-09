Security As A Service Market is Anticipated to Witness Growth in Revenue over US$ 61 Bn by 2031-end

Security As A Service Market 2022-2031

Security As A Service Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Security As A Service Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Security As A Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As per Persistence Market Research revised analysis, the global SaaS market is poised to surge at a CAGR of over 18% through 2031.

Across regions and verticals, due to increased security threats, adoption of security solutions is rising, leading to expansion of the security-as-a-service (SaaS) market. Due to a sudden increase in cyber-crimes and data hacking activities, enterprises have started focusing on better security solutions for securing information deployed on the cloud as well as on-premise, and to strengthen the security structure of their company. Moreover, large organizations are taking initiatives to implement Saas solutions for their business applications deployed on the cloud, and helping other small enterprises understand the usage of security as a service capabilities and internet security threats.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Proofpoint Inc., Thales Group, Qualys Inc., and Alert Logic and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Security As A Service.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America was the dominant market in 2020 in terms of value for SaaS. Over the coming years, Europe is expected to be one of the key markets for sustainable revenue generation from security as a service, as increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services is boosting market growth in the region.

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is expected to offer the highest incremental opportunity during the forecast period, as many private banks are using SaaS models for email encryption, data loss prevention, and network protection.

To reduce implementation costs, large enterprises are using cloud-based solutions and adopting SaaS solutions.

The education and manufacturing industry is expected to increasingly adopt security as a service solutions to securely access confidential data on a real-time basis.

The SaaS market in the U.S. is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 16% over the next ten years, while that in the U.K. at 17.5%.

The markets in China and India are slated to surge at around 20% CAGRs respectively, over the next ten years.

“Enterprises are implementing IOT-based solutions progressively. IOT solution providers are integrating SaaS in order to reduce cyber-attacks on connected devices, identify the threat, and fix susceptibilities before launching them in the market, says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

