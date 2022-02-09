Pasta Sauce Market Size, Revenue, Share, Growth, Analysis Report 2021-2026

Pasta Sauce Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Pasta Sauce Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global pasta sauce market reached a value of US$ 10.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Pasta sauce is a semi-solid liquid used as a topping over dishes like pasta, pizza, and lasagna. It is prepared using a combination of ingredients, such as cheese, garlic, grasses, onions, seasonings, and tomatoes. It is a rich source of fibers, macronutrients, minerals, and vitamins that offers numerous health benefits.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Pasta Sauce Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry. In line with this, the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products across the globe is acting as another key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the busy life schedules led by the masses and their changing lifestyle preferences are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising influence of western food culture is providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, continual technological advancements in the production processes are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the growing health consciousness among consumers, inflating disposable income, and the rising popularity of convenience food items among consumers are also providing an impetus to the market growth.

Global Pasta Sauce Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Tomato-Based Sauces

o Traditional Sauce

o Marinara Sauce

o Meat Sauce

o Mushroom Sauce

o Roasted Garlic Sauce

o Cheese Sauce

o Tomato and Basil Sauce

o Others

• Pesto-Based Sauces

o Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce

o Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

o Others

• Alfredo-Based Sauces

o Traditional Alfredo Sauce

o Garlic Alfredo Sauce

o Cheese Alfredo Sauce

o Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Glass Bottles

• PET

• Cans

• Pouches

• Cartons

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct

• Indirect

o Store-Based Retailing

o Supermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Online Retailing

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance

• Market Outlook 2021-2026

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

