Sugar Substitutes Market Analysis 2021, Global Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Growth and Outlook by 2026

Sugar Substitutes Market

The global sugar substitutes market reached a value of US$ 16.4 Billion in 2020 and expect the market to reach a value of US$ 20.7 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sugar Substitutes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sugar substitutes market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global sugar substitutes market to reach a value of US$ 20.7 Billion by 2026. Sugar substitutes, or artificial sweeteners, refer to food additives used to replace table sugar (sucrose) to sweeten and enhance the flavor of edibles. They contain low to zero calories and aid in weight loss, maintaining dental health and regulating blood sugar levels. As a result, sugar substitutes are widely used to prepare foods and beverages, such as candies, baked goods, canned foods, puddings, soft drinks and dairy products.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Sugar Substitutes Market Trends:

The global sugar substitutes market is primarily driven by the widespread prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes due to sedentary lifestyles and consumption of sugar-loaded products. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the negative health effects of sugar intake and shifting consumer preferences toward low-calorie foods have accelerated product adoption rates across the globe. Furthermore, the escalating demand for sugar-free items and increasing usage of sugar substitutes in the food and beverage (F&B) industry have bolstered the market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of low-calorie product variants, increasing health consciousness and rapid urbanization, are also anticipated to catalyze the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Cargill

• Incorporated

• PureCircle Limited

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Flavors Holdings Inc.

• Jk Sucralose Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

• High-Intensity Sweeteners

• Low-Intensity Sweeteners

• High-Fructose Syrup

Breakup by Application:

• Foods

• Beverages

• Health and Personal Care

Breakup by Origin:

• Artificial

• Natural

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

