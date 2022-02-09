Business Intelligence Platform Market

This report provides in depth study of “Business Intelligence Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Business Intelligence Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As per PMR’s report, the business intelligence platform market will be worth US$ 21 Bn by the year 2031.

Technological advancements in business intelligence platforms such as artificial intelligence, improve business intelligence effectiveness by maximizing the value of results and insights, so that the user will be benefitted from this data. Artificial intelligence continues to transform business that increasingly depend on the automated data analysis capabilities of powerful business intelligence platforms. Business intelligence vendors are enhancing their products with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will make the tools easier to use and offer automated insights.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Oracle, SAP Se, Microsoft, SAS, DOMO, Inc., IBM, Tableau Software (Salesforce.com, Inc.), Sisense, Tibco Software, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Business Intelligence Platform.

Key Takeaways of Business Intelligence Platform Market Study

The cloud segment is expected to gain significant share, owing to rising demand for cloud-based business solutions from small and medium businesses.

Growth of business intelligence platform for applications such as reporting, analytics, online analytical processing, data mining, process mining, benchmarking, business performance management, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and text mining is driving market growth.

The predictive maintenance segment, by application, is expected to hold prominent share in the business intelligence platform market, owing to rapid adoption of industrial IoT & analytics.

Rapid adoption of modern analytic tools by various organizations is expected to result in significant dominance of North America in the global business intelligence platform market.

“Technology start-ups are focusing on integrating trending technologies such as natural language processing (NPL) and artificial intelligent (AI) to offer advanced business intelligence platforms at competitive prices. This factor is expected to increase the adoption of business intelligence platforms over the forecast period”, says a PMR analyst.

Advancements in Cloud-based Business Intelligence Platform to Boost Market Growth

Advancements in cloud- based business intelligence platforms are providing organizations access to business intelligence-related data such as key performance indicators (KPIs), dashboards, and other business analytics. Cloud-based business intelligence platforms make use of components and extend platform-as-a-service (PAAS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), virtualized, hardware environment and elastic software, utilizes on-demand, and delivers application-level functionality as a service.

For instance, in June 2018, SAP SE re-launched its Leonardo platform to include AI, machine learning, analytics, blockchain, and IoT, all at once. This new look of the Leonardo platform will allow customers to take advantage of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and block chain for their business data.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Business Intelligence Platform Market Manufacturers

Business Intelligence Platform Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Business Intelligence Platform Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Highlights of the Business Intelligence Platform Market Report:

The Business Intelligence Platform Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Business Intelligence Platform Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

