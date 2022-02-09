Cancer Pain Market: Understanding Risk Factors And Preventive Measures For Skin Cancer

Cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cancer Pain Market by Drug Type (Opioids, Non-opioids, and Nerve Blockers), and Disease Indication (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood Cancer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidence of cancer across the globe and surge in healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the global cancer pain market. However, fatal effects associated with the use of drugs employed in cancer pain management hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global cancer pain market was valued at $6,197.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $10,329.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Leading players of the global cancer pain market analyzed in the research include Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., CK Life Sciences (WEX Pharmaceuticals), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., Grünenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KCG, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Mundipharma International Limited, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities of cancer pain drugs faced obstacles due to lockdown measures and reduced workforce. Moreover, the demand for cancer pain drugs lowered down due to the delay in shipments and production activities.

As per the government norms, cancer treatments and care had been provided to patients in extreme cases only. This led to reduced patient flow in cancer clinics and hospitals. In addition, there has been limited availability of medical staff for taking care of cancer patients, as the staff has been reallocated to take care of increase in number of Covid-infected patients.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cancer pain market based on drug type, disease indication, and region.

