Fermentation Ingredients Market to Cross A Size Of USD 78.38 Billion By 2023

Increasing demand for fermentation ingredients and availability of resources are driving the market growth in U.S. and Brazil.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market has witnessed massive growth in recent times. The market's growth is primarily being driven by the growing application of fermentation ingredients by the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, factors such as growing chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the Increasing application of fermentation ingredients in personal care products are likely to catalyze the market's growth over the review timeframe. Moreover, the growing production of corn, tapioca, beet, and sugar cane is also projected to boost the market's growth.

The MRFR reports suggest that the fermentation ingredients market will exhibit a healthy CAGR of over 5.08% during the review timeframe. The report further states that the market is anticipated to attain a size of over USD 78.38 billion by 2023.

Segmental Analysis of Fermentation Ingredients Market

The segment study of the global fermentation ingredients market is based on type, application, form, and feedstock.

The mode of type-based segments of the global fermentation ingredients market are antibiotics and vitamins, amino acid, alcohol, polymer, organic acid, industrial enzymes, and others. The segment of alcohol is expected to secure the largest market share in the review tenure. The global market of fermentation ingredients is studied for wineries and spirits, dairy, breweries, bakery & confectionary, pharmaceutical, and animal feed among other, under the alcohol segment. The segment of brewery and wineries is expected to secure the largest market share in the near future.

The form-based segments of the global fermentation ingredients market are liquid and dry among others.

The application-based segments of the global fermentation ingredients market are amino acid, polymer, alcohol, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and chemical among others. The surge in the utility of fermentation ingredients in the food and beverages industry due to increase in the demand for better quality of food with decent nutritional value can support the market upsurge. The increase in need for converting carbohydrates into organic acids and alcohol by using microorganism as fermenting ingredients under anaerobic conditions can support the market growth in the near future. The segment of F&B is expected to experience a gradual increase in demand by 2023.

The feedstock-based segments of the global fermentation ingredients market are wheat, corn, and sugar beet among others.

Regional Analysis

The global fermentation ingredients market is studied across four major regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

As per the reports by MRFR, the American region is anticipated to lead the global fermentation ingredients market over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is primarily being driven by the growing demand for fermentation ingredients for the F&B sector. The U.S. market is projected to record the highest CAGR of over 6.12%, given the increasing demand for fermentation ingredients and the availability of resources. Furthermore, the growing adoption by pharmaceutical and chemical companies is also projected to play a vital part in the regional market's growth.

The MRFR report states that the European regional market contributes over 22.78% across the global fermentation ingredients market. The regional market is projected to acquire a size of over USD 17.08 billion. The regional market's growth is being driven by the growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries across the region.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for fermentation ingredients is anticipated to record the highest growth over the forecasted era. The regional market's growth is being driven by the consumer awareness associated with health and wellness, demand for personal care products and high-quality food, increasing population, and rising disposable income of the middle-class population.

Competitive Analysis

The global fermentation ingredients market has an intensely competitive landscape with worldwide players. The players in the market are making heavy investments in R&D activities to launch new products to the market. The leading global fermentation ingredients market players include Dow Chemical Co, Uquifa, Evonik Industries AG, Incorporated, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Novozymes A/S Cargill Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., and several others.

Recent Developments

• January 2022 – Fooditive Group, The Dutch plant-based ingredient manufacturer, focuses on changing perception towards GMO foods with its innovative ingredients. After the success of Fooditive Group's upcycled natural sweetener, it has decided to grow its footprint in the animal-free dairy proteins sector.

• May 2021 – A leading synthetic biotechnology company, Amyris, Inc., announced an agreement with Ingredion Incorporated, a prominent global ingredient solutions provider to the food and beverage industry, for the exclusive licensing of Amyris's zero-calorie, nature-based, fermented Reb M sweetener.

