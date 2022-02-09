Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027
The global healthcare additive manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market t: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2027. Additive manufacturing (AM) refers to a process that is used to manufacture prototypes with 3D computer-aided design (CAD). It is also utilized for producing diagnostic equipment and implants in the healthcare industry. Healthcare AM aids in reducing production costs and minimizing the number of in-theatre parts. It is a commercially viable alternative that facilitates complex geometries and mass customization of features. Healthcare AM finds various applications in orthopedics, implantology, dentistry, etc. It also offers personalization for medical practitioners and surgeons as it creates organic shapes specific to each user.
Market Trends:
The escalating demand for customized medical implants is driving the global healthcare additive manufacturing market. Moreover, the growing number of surgeries due to the high prevalence of chronic disorders has necessitated 3D printing technology, which is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, numerous product innovations and continuous technological advancements, such as the introduction of speed prototyping and testing materials, and cost-effective designs are also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several regulatory bodies have been actively involved in understanding the technology to provide a broader pathway and assist efficient access to safe and effective innovations enabled by AM. This, in turn, will continue to further propel the healthcare additive manufacturing market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
• 3D Systems Inc.
• 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd.
• Allevi Inc.
• EnvisionTEC GmbH
• EOS GmbH
• Fathom
• General Electric
• Materialise
• Nanoscribe GmbH & Co. KG
• RegenHU and Stratasys Ltd
Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, material and application.
Breakup by Technology:
• Stereolithography
• Deposition Modeling
• Electron Beam Melting
• Laser Sintering
• Jetting Technology
• Laminated Object Manufacturing
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Metals and Alloys
• Polymers
• Biological Cells
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Medical Implants
• Prosthetics
• Wearable Devices
• Tissue Engineering
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
