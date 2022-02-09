Latin America Online Grocery Market 2021: Industry Overview, Revenue, Size Analysis, Share, Growth & Demand by 2026

Latin America Online Grocery Market Report

The Latin America online grocery market report is categorized based on region, product type, business model, platform, and purchase type.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Online Grocery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Latin America online grocery market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026. Online grocery refers to buying food or other household necessities using mobile apps or e-commerce websites. It includes various features, including consistent online and in-store product information, adding shopping list items to cart, easy checkout, etc. Online grocery offers numerous benefits to the consumer, such as flexible payment options, access to various products, select delivery slots, tracking of the delivery process, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing utilization of smart devices and elevating internet penetration are primarily driving the Latin America online grocery market. Moreover, the expanding e-commerce industry is escalating the adoption of online grocery shopping, which is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, several key players in Latin America are increasingly investing in developing user-friendly interfaces to boost their product sales and expand the consumer base. This, along with the rising influence of various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, is augmenting the growth of the market. In addition to this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has shifted consumer preferences towards online grocery platforms for combatting the spread of the virus upon human interaction across conventional brick-and-mortar stores. This, in turn, is further expected to catalyze the market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Vegetables and Fruits

• Dairy Products

• Staples and Cooking Essentials

• Snacks

• Meat and Seafood

• Others

Breakup by Business Model:

• Pure Marketplace

• Hybrid Marketplace

• Others

Breakup by Platform:

• Web-Based

• App-Based

Breakup by Purchase Type:

• One-Time

• Subscription

Breakup by Country:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Columbia

• Chile

• Peru

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

