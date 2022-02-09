Adhesive Tapes Market Projected to Reach at US$ 89,440.92 Mn by 2028

Report Focuses on Adhesive Tapes Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TIP’s latest market study on “Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” the market was valued at US$ 60,922.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 89,440.92 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights:

Market Size Value in - US$ 60,922.61 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 89,440.92 Million by 2028

Growth Rate - CAGR of 5.1% from 2020-2028

Forecast Period – 2020 to 2028

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 191

No. Tables - 109

No. of Charts & Figures - 92

Historical Data Available - Yes

Segments Covered - Resin Type, Technology, Tape Backing Material, and Application

Regional Scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country Scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends

Adhesive tapes are available in two types—specialty tapes and commodity tapes. The coating technologies utilized in adhesive tapes are water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt. Technological advancements have led to the growing demand for lightweight backing materials in the recent past. Adhesive tapes offers wide range of application in packaging, automotive, and healthcare industries.

Wide Range of Applications of Adhesive Tapes Influence the Market Globally

Adhesive tapes are material and adhesive film combinations used to bond or join objects instead of using screws, fasteners, or welding. The tape can protect the surface by not requiring fasteners or screws to protect the surface, thereby making it useful for various applications such as packaging, healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others adhesive tapes are ideal for automated product production. Liquid adhesives are messy and time-consuming because they must be sprayed or rolled on the surface before bonding. Adhesive tapes have major applications in industries, such as packaging, healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, and building and construction. The growth of the adhesive tapes market is mainly attributed to the widespread use of tapes in various applications such as packaging, healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction and others.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Adhesive Tapes Market:

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global adhesive tapes market is mixed. Various industries, such as automobiles, construction, electronics and electrical, have experienced sharp declines. In contrast, the healthcare industry has grown since the outbreak due to excessive demand for PPE kits and medical equipment. With the state of economic recovery, several industries and economies are strategically planning to invest in the healthcare sector. This is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of adhesive tapes market. For instance, to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and empower the healthcare industry, the European Union has set budgets for European countries, such as US$ 550 per capita in the UK and ~US$ 366 per capita in Germany and Ireland. Health-related initiatives comprise purchasing professional medical and personal protective equipment (PPE), expanding research capabilities, hiring additional staff and benefits, supporting hospitals and local governments, and donating vaccine production. In addition, many companies such as 3M Company, Tesa S.E., and Nitto Denko Corporation have begun to actively market the product to expand their customer base and reduce business impact. Furthermore, with the introduction of vaccines, the negative impact of the pandemic on businesses is expected to decline. Companies are starting their operations which will boost their growth in the coming years which will eventually propel the growth of adhesive tapes market over the forecast period.

Adhesive Tapes Market – By Region

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global adhesive tapes market. It is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The demand for adhesive tapes is expected to increase in the region due to various factors such as the huge population base, increasing disposable income, and improved living standards. The growth of the automotive market has also propelled demand for adhesive tapes in Asia Pacific. These factors have also attracted foreign players to expand their business in the region. Additionally, the rapid growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region. China is the world’s largest construction market and is expected to grow significantly in the next a few years. Moreover, other economies, such as India, are also set to grow at a tremendous rate with the focus on boosting domestic manufacturing activities.

Adhesive Tapes Market – By Top Players

Some of the major key players operating in the global adhesive tapes industry includes 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Scapa, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, and Rogers Corporation.

