TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Carter County

At the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in Carter County.

Just before 9 p.m., the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots being fired at a residence in the 200 block of Garland Road in Roan Mountain. Preliminary information indicates that shortly after the arrival of deputies, the individual began actively shooting, resulting in deputies returning fire. Members of the Carter County SWAT Team responded to the scene and made entry into the mobile home. A man with a gunshot wound was located inside the residence. He was airlifted to a local hospital. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.