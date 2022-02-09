Automotive Ecommerce Market Revenue and Share Study Analysis to 2030

Automotive ECommerce Market

Automotive e-commerce market is expected to expand at ~22.20 CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-commerce industry is in a state of expansion with consolidation. More consumers are buying digitally, and worldwide retail E-commerce sales are rising. At the same time, the major international players such as Amazon and Alibaba are widening their reach by buying up smaller local platforms, especially in flourishing e-commerce markets.

The automotive e-commerce market is driven by numerous factors such as aging vehicle fleet, growth of global e-commerce industry, and digitization of channels and interfaces. Factors such as higher price transparency, and greater diversity of parts also support its growth. Rise in internet penetration, per capita income of the consumers, and the number of online shoppers also add to the growth.

Get Free Sample PDF - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4682

COVID-19 Analysis

An impact analysis on COVID-19 by MRFR reveals that there has been a significant drop in vehicle sales in the first few months of 2020, given the shutdowns across countries and the oil price fluctuations. Leading automotive OEMs are adopting several tactics to mitigate the negative impact on their businesses by assessing their dealerships to resume services. The short-term impact of COVID-19 in the automotive sector has led to shutting down of assembly plants in the United States (US), manufacturing interruptions across Europe and ceased export of Chinese components. However, till the time a COVID-19 breakthrough is not achieved, the automotive industry can remain resilient, given the ongoing efforts by leading companies to curb revenue losses by adopting recovery tactics such as mergers and acquisitions and more.

The market is expected to witness growth opportunities as the major players in the market are collaborating with parts and repair information systems for promoting their automotive e-commerce business. Providers are also offering repair manuals and repair webinars for enabling the customers for proper installation of the automotive parts. E-tailers also offer professional customer hotline for ensuring that the right parts are ordered. However, the identification of damaged parts and installation of the online purchased parts are expected to hinder the market growth. Also, the players witness certain challenges due to the options of variable payment methods, same day delivery policies, and handling the return request of the customers.

Major Key Players -

Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.)

eBay Inc. (U.S.)

Taobao (China)

Tmall.com (China)

and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China). Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (U.S.)

JD.com Inc. (China)

Snapdeal (India)

Denso Corporation (Japan) and

American Tire Distributors Holdings Inc.(U.S.)

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4682

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific or APAC, Europe, the Middle East & Africa or MEA and North America are the key markets for automotive e-commerce.

With a significantly elaborative e-commerce sector, Europe is slated to reach the top spot during the conjectured period. The region makes remarkable profits on account of frequent advancements in computing technology paired with the growth of the latest digital data sources. E-retailers in the region extensively deploy analytical tools to gather customer data, which complete with location-based abilities help them offer personalized auto parts to the consumers. Further, e-commerce vendors advertise vehicle modifications in such a way that the young population is drawn in and purchase the latest models. These marketing tactics work in favor of not only the automotive e-retailers but also the regional market.

APAC is one of the key markets in the automotive e-commerce market, thanks to the high concentration of leading e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, E-bay Inc and Flipkart Internet Private Limited, to name a few. Initiatives including Digital India, along with the collaborations between e-commerce platform vendors and the brick & mortar stores also enhance market growth in the region. The thriving automobile manufacturing sector in Korea, India and China is another factor that backs the industry expansion. Online sales channels are the most preferred mediums to keep up the vehicles sales among renowned players in the region, especially during unexpected crisis. For instance, in 2020, Tesla (China) posted record sales, delivering 10,160 vehicles in the country, which is company’s highest for a single month. Tesla has been offering its customers home delivery services post corona outbreak, which has helped boost the sales rate of its cars.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4682

Latest News

April 2020

Volkswagen (India), in an attempt to offer its customers the ability to choose their preferred car model from their homes in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, has integrated its 116 service touch-points and 137 sales to allow online bookings. The customers are now able to visit the company’s website and can choose from the range of models, receive product details as well as the pricing information of the car.

The report for Global Automotive e-commerce market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight into the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4682

Browse Related Reports:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-electric-drivetrain-system-market-4779

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-electric-motors-market-2917

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-electric-power-steering-market-5743

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-electronic-brake-system-market-6909

