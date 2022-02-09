Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,337 in the last 365 days.

Rayan’s Death: Washington ‘Awed by Dedication of Rescue Team, Solidarity of Moroccan People’

Rayan’s Death: Washington ‘Awed by Dedication of Rescue Team, Solidarity of Moroccan People’

MOROCCO, February 9 - The U.S. Department of State on Monday extended its “deepest condolences to Rayan’s Family and all Moroccans”, following the tragic death of 5-year-old Rayan who fell into a well in the province of Chefchaouen.

“Today, we grieve with the people of Morocco as they mourn the passing of five-year-old Rayan Oram, who died tragically after falling into a well in the country’s northern region last week – despite a heroic four-day rescue operation,” said the Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price, in a statement.

“Like millions around the world, we were awed by the dedication of the rescue team and the solidarity of the Moroccan people as they held out hope for Rayan’s survival,” he added.

Following this tragic incident, HM King Mohammed VI had a telephone call with the parents of the deceased, during which the Sovereign expressed his deepest condolences and sincere feelings of compassion to all the members of the family of the deceased, praying the Almighty to have Rayan in his holy mercy and accept him in his vast paradise, and to grant patience and comfort to his family.

The little child was laid to rest Monday in the commune of Tamorot.

This tragic accident sparked an outpouring of solidarity at the national and international levels.

MAP 08 February 2022

 

 

You just read:

Rayan’s Death: Washington ‘Awed by Dedication of Rescue Team, Solidarity of Moroccan People’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.