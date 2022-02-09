Rayan’s Death: Washington ‘Awed by Dedication of Rescue Team, Solidarity of Moroccan People’

MOROCCO, February 9 - The U.S. Department of State on Monday extended its “deepest condolences to Rayan’s Family and all Moroccans”, following the tragic death of 5-year-old Rayan who fell into a well in the province of Chefchaouen.

“Today, we grieve with the people of Morocco as they mourn the passing of five-year-old Rayan Oram, who died tragically after falling into a well in the country’s northern region last week – despite a heroic four-day rescue operation,” said the Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Ned Price, in a statement.

“Like millions around the world, we were awed by the dedication of the rescue team and the solidarity of the Moroccan people as they held out hope for Rayan’s survival,” he added.

Following this tragic incident, HM King Mohammed VI had a telephone call with the parents of the deceased, during which the Sovereign expressed his deepest condolences and sincere feelings of compassion to all the members of the family of the deceased, praying the Almighty to have Rayan in his holy mercy and accept him in his vast paradise, and to grant patience and comfort to his family.

The little child was laid to rest Monday in the commune of Tamorot.

This tragic accident sparked an outpouring of solidarity at the national and international levels.

MAP 08 February 2022