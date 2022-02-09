COVID-19: Morocco Records 1,618 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 4.8Mln People Receive 3rd Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, February 9 - Morocco confirmed 1,618 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 3,132 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,686,645 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,116,734 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 4,862,819 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,149,582 while recoveries increase to 1,109,934, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (345), the Oriental (246), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (242), Fez-Meknes (225), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (209), Marrakech-Safi (103), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (88), Souss-Massa (56), Draa-Tafilalet (42), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (31), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (19) and Guelmim–Oued Noun (12).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,657 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 40 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (12), the Oriental (3), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (5), Fez-Meknes (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (3), Marrakech-Safi (4), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Souss-Massa (4), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases has reached 23,991 including 604 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 08 February 2022