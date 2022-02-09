Bay Area News Group Creating an Influential Impact Within the News Industry
Bay Area News Group Creating an Influential Impact Within the News IndustrySAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Area News Group is a distinguished newspaper company, well-known for offering remarkable news services on both digital and printing fronts, and has also gained popularity for the reader's services they have been providing for many years. The company has raised bars for many of its competitors by constantly setting high standards through their achievements.
Beyond creating an influential impact within the news industry, Bay Area News Group is critically acclaimed for its excellent client-centric services. The organization’s significant impact is reflected through the number of weekly readers they attract, which reaches up to 5 million.
What Makes Bay Area News Stand Out From Other News Companies?
The numerous awards achieved by the company provide a testament to Bay Area News Group's remarkable impact not just within the industry but also on its readers. The organization takes pride in the healthy environment it has created for its employees to grow and thrive in. Together, these two factors have brought achievements such as a first-place prize from the prestigious Association of Health Care Journalists through science and research reporter Lisa M. Krieger and winning 25 CNPA Awards. Other accomplishments include their platform being selected as a First Place Prize Winner by the International News Media Association’s (INMA) Global Media Awards and the EPPY Awards, to name a few.
The company has also built an excellent reputation by providing philanthropic services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the onset of the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders, Bay Area News Group launched a $1 million Community Matching Grant Program designed to assist and support local businesses affected by the coronavirus. Bay Area News Group also has community outreach designed to assist community members in need through its Share The Spirit and Wishbook donation programs.
“Our team is constantly striving to exceed expectations by ensuring that we provide transparency with the news that we publish. Our legacy stretches on both digital and printing solutions. We want to deliver the best services to our clients and readers through our dedication to delivering exceptional work.” - Bay Area News Group Representative.
Bay Area News Group is a highly versatile organization providing advertising services to its clients. Their customer service is as impeccable as any other service that they provide. The company is the primary leading source of news and information of all sorts for multiple communities throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.
Contact Bay Area News Group for advertising and other inquiries. You can also subscribe to their newspaper and visit their website for more details about their organization.
Contact Bay Area News Group
Nicki Valdez
Marketing Director, Bay Area News Group
408-278-3449
Questions: hello@bayareanewsgroup.com
About Bay Area News Group
Bay Area News Group is the largest news company within the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The organization started in 1851 and gained recognition after achieving its Pulitzer Prize. The company is well-known for its extensive newsroom staff covering this vibrant market, bolstered by top national and international news services. Bay Area News Group has always been a trustworthy source for news. Since their establishment, they have gained a reputation for accurate and compelling publications.
Nicki Valdez
Bay Area News Group
+1 408-278-3449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn