HCM City wholesale markets see rapid increase in supply

VIETNAM, February 9 -

Foodstuffs being shipped to the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market in HCM City on February 6. — Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — The volume of foodstuffs pouring into HCM City’s wholesale markets has been increasing rapidly in recent days and prices are mostly steady.

According to the management of the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market, on February 6 it reached 1,320 tonnes, 1,030 tonnes up from February 2, with vegetables accounting for 919 tonnes, fruits for 288 tonnes and pork for 113 tonnes.

Pork prices are unchanged since before Tết at VNĐ75,000-90,000 (US$3.2-3.9) for a kilo, but the prices of some vegetables increased by 10-25 per cent due to high demand and the fact supply has to pick up after Tết (the Lunar New Year).

A Thủ Đức Agricultural Wholesale Market manager said on February 6 some 689 tonnes of vegetables and 794 tonnes of fruits were delivered to the market, many times higher than on February 2, the day it had reopened.

At the Bình Điền Wholesale Market, 966 tonnes were delivered on February 6, an increase of nearly 400 tonnes from the opening day.

However, supply remains at only 40-50 per cent of normal since many growers and traders have not resumed after the holidays.

In the next few days, volumes will continue to soar as most suppliers return to work.

So the prices of pork and fruits are likely to remain steady and low though some vegetable prices could rise further. — VNS