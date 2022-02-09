Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,330 in the last 365 days.

HCM City wholesale markets see rapid increase in supply

VIETNAM, February 9 -  

Foodstuffs being shipped to the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market in HCM City on February 6. — Photo tuoitre.vn

HCM CITY — The volume of foodstuffs pouring into HCM City’s wholesale markets has been increasing rapidly in recent days and prices are mostly steady.

According to the management of the Hóc Môn Wholesale Market, on February 6 it reached 1,320 tonnes, 1,030 tonnes up from February 2, with vegetables accounting for 919 tonnes, fruits for 288 tonnes and pork for 113 tonnes.

Pork prices are unchanged since before Tết at VNĐ75,000-90,000 (US$3.2-3.9) for a kilo, but the prices of some vegetables increased by 10-25 per cent due to high demand and the fact supply has to pick up after Tết (the Lunar New Year).

A Thủ Đức Agricultural Wholesale Market manager said on February 6 some 689 tonnes of vegetables and 794 tonnes of fruits were delivered to the market, many times higher than on February 2, the day it had reopened.

At the Bình Điền Wholesale Market, 966 tonnes were delivered on February 6, an increase of nearly 400 tonnes from the opening day.

However, supply remains at only 40-50 per cent of normal since many growers and traders have not resumed after the holidays.

In the next few days, volumes will continue to soar as most suppliers return to work.

So the prices of pork and fruits are likely to remain steady and low though some vegetable prices could rise further. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City wholesale markets see rapid increase in supply

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.