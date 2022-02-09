Chemical Surface Treatment Market Suppliers, Revenue Analysis To Reach USD 17.84 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Chemical Surface Treatment Market Size – USD 11.81 Bn in 2018, Growth- CAGR of 5.2%. The advent of coating materials for long-lasting, wear-resistant protection

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chemical Surface Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD 17.84 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The development of utility of chemical treatment on materials affects their quality standards. This enables a wide array of consumers to resort to this market to get their target structure reinforced. The common feature of these chemical treatments is the cleaning of the surface. Apart from cleansing, these chemicals can subject a surface to certain aberrations, like roughening or smoothening, or have no effect with respect to the procedure chosen. These procedures are generally followed in order to achieve superior adhesive properties and can be utilized in wide orientation, not only on metals but also on printed circuit boards.

The market for chemical surface treatment is influenced by the rising demand for durable and wear-resistant products. For utility on metals, the utility on global and domestic manufacturers are increasing. Anodized aluminum is under high demand which created a vacuum in the field of chemicals like degreasers and etchants. These chemicals are being utilized in different fields as well, like, glass, wood, medical, and jewelry, among others.

The mentioned factors create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as stringent government policies regarding high emission rates of volatile organic compounds, pose as limitations in the market. However, these factors would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period which would be overcome with further research in the chemicals industry for using environment-friendly coatings.

The growth in the region of Asia Pacific has been estimated to be the highest. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market leaders. These countries consist of various end-use industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics, construction, and industrial machinery, and application of the chemical surface coating in this region will grow with a very high rate.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1831

Top Key Players:

Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Chemetall Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd., A Brite Company, Advanced Chemical Company, PPG Industries Inc., and DOW, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Transportation market held the largest market share of 30.0% in the year 2017. Hence, the automotive industry is experiencing a significant growth in the forecast period. The use of chemical coating in the automobile industry is a trend in the present scenario for maintaining aesthetics and the quality of exteriors.

Plating chemicals are the chief revenue generators of the chemical surface coating market, holding a revenue of USD 4.18 Billion in the year 2018. These are done through the procedure of galvanization or catalytic plating to ensure superior tensile strength.

Cleaning chemicals are projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.5% through the forecast period. They are in growing demand because of their efficiency over traditional cleaners.

The sub-segment of plastics under base material is observed to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period owing to its demand in the industry verticals. Its booming utility in automotive as well as general industry is because of its lightweight and better chemical resistance over metals.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the chemical surface coating market.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1831

Market Overview:

A substance or mixture of substances that makes up an object is referred to as a material. Materials are used as inputs in manufacturing processes to create goods or more complex materials in industry. The chemical industry is made up of businesses that manufacture industrial chemicals. Chemical reactions and refining technologies are used in this industry to convert basic resources including oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into over thousands of different products. The materials and chemicals sector trends range from solutions for lightweighting, sustainability, surface engineering, 3D printing, nano-formulations (biomaterials), and developing advanced composites to meet the current industry demands.

The global Chemical Surface Treatment market research report has been formulated with extensive primary and secondary research and also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer detailed analysis of the leading companies. The report also offers a detailed analysis of market share, market size, market volume and value, product portfolio, product development and advancement, technological upgrades, and segmentation based on types, application, end-use, and region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-surface-treatment-market

Types:

Cleaners

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coating

End-Users:

Transportation

Construction

General Industry

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1831

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Read More Related Reports:

Active Hydroponic Systems Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/active-hydroponic-systems-market

Alkyl Amines Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/alkyl-amines-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.