Lubricating Oil Additives Market Size is Targeted Worth USD 20.19 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Increasing disposable income, technologically advanced products are some of the reasons fueling the market growth during the forecast years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lubricative Oil Adhesive Market was valued at USD 16.38 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 20.19 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Lubricating oil additives are chemical compounds that enhance the performance of functional oils and lubricants.

The lubricating oil additives enhance the performance of the lubricants and fluids thus are responsible for providing an efficient and economical performance of machines and appliances. Furthermore, these additives help in preventing corrosion, reducing friction, and extending the durability of the hardware. Moreover, lubricating oil additives are also used as detergents in oil formulations to stabilize dirt. The various functions of these additives are likely to support the market growth during the forecast years. Rapidly increasing transportation, rising demand for engine oil from passenger cars and commercial vehicles, growing automotive and industrial industry, improved regulations regarding fuel emissions, and the advantages of additives to reduce emission and increase the efficiency of automobiles and lubricants are the factors driving the growth of lubricant oil additives market. Lubricant performance is enhanced through additive, which is a substance synthesized for anti-friction properties and improves the chemical and physical properties of base oils, also increasing the equipment life.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting the global market growth. The global Lubricating Oil Additives markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Lubricating Oil Additives market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Lubricating Oil Additives market.

Key participants include Afton Chemical, Chevron Oronite, BASF, Evonik Industries, Croda International

Further key findings from the report suggest

The lubricating oil additives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3% in the Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 2.2% and 2.6% CAGR, respectively. Rapid urbanization and increasing industrialization are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions

The growing trend towards lightweight vehicles would be causative of an increase in the market demand during the forecast years.

The Middle East and the Africa region are expected to witness lucrative growth as market players prefer these regions due to the increasing industrialization as well as the presence of high-grade lubricants.

Fluctuations in prices of raw material additives and the increasing demand for electric vehicles is likely to restrict the market growth during the forecast period

Engine oil lubricants occupy more than 50% lubricant oil additives market owing to their increased demand.

As of 2020, Dispersants were valued at USD 5.47 Billion and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on various research & development activities to formulate efficient additive packages as specified by OEMs.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Lubricating Oil Additives market based on functional type, application, sector, end-use, and region:

Functional Type

Dispersants

Detergents

Anti-oxidants

Anti-wear agents

Extreme Pressure additives

Viscosity Index Improvers

Application Type

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Process Oil

Industrial Oil

Hydraulics Fluid

Metal Working Fluid

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

