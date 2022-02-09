Automotive Transmission Systems Market is Estimates Business Insights with Upcoming Opportunities- Aisin, Eaton, Honda

Automotive Transmission Systems Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:-

A car transmission is one of the most important components of a vehicle. It's what moves the power from the engine to the wheels. The transmission varies the speed, the torque, and the direction by changing the transmission ratios and enables the car to start with a high torque. An automatic transmission system, or automatic gearbox, does not require manual switching. Currently, there is increasing demand for automatic transmissions systems worldwide.

There are two type of transmission system automatic transmission and manual transmission, which are types of motor vehicle. In manual transmission, gear ratios change manually as the vehicle moves, while in automatic transmission, the gear ratio change automatically. Moreover, with the growing demand for vehicles, the demand for automotive transmission systems is also increasing worldwide.



𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1420



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

➟ Getrag Corporate Group

➟ Aisin Seiki Co.

➟ ZF Friedrichshafen AG

➟ Jatco Ltd.

➟ General Motors

➟ GKN PLC

➟ Magna Powertrain

➟ Eaton Corporation

➟ Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America Inc.

➟ Allison Transmission Inc.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀:-

Increasing production and sales of all types of vehicle worldwide and the rapid growth of the automotive industry is expected to augment growth of the automotive transmission systems market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with ~3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories.

Moreover, increasing demand for automatic transmission systems, due to strict fuel economy norms and growing environmental concerns, is expected to aid in the growth of the automotive transmission systems market. For instance, according to General Motors, the available manual transmission system cars may decline, due to strict fuel economy norms and with the growing environmental concerns, in turn is expected to increase the demand for automatic transmission.



𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1420



𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:-

The pandemic has caused many changes in car-buyer behavior and attitude, putting additional pressure on the automotive industry, in turn, affects the demand for automotive transmission systems across the globe. However, the growing trend towards opting automatic transmission system by car-buyers worldwide is expected to increase demand for automotive transmission systems post pandemic. Moreover, the automotive industry is recovering faster and is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive transmission systems market, as the demand for transmission systems is now increasing with a rapid pace.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:-

➟ The automotive transmission systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to increased focus towards the development of advanced automatic transmission. For instance, Toyota launched the Supra (Toyota’s first model of GR sports car series) in Japan, with an 8-speed sports automatic transmission.

➟ Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive transmission systems market due to increase in production and sales of passenger vehicles and the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in June 2021, total volume of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycle production reached 1,693,639 unit.

➟ Moreover, North America and Europe are expected to witness substantial growth in the automotive transmission systems market due to strict fuel economy norms, rise in demand for automatic transmission systems, and growing environmental concerns.

➟ For instance, the European Union (EU) mandated average fuel economy across manufacturer's fleets. The EU now insists on a 37.5% cut in carbon dioxide (CO2) by 2030 to 59 g/km from 2021's 95 g/km. The passenger car standards are 95 g/km of CO2, phasing in for 95% of vehicles in 2020 with 100% compliance in 2021.

⍟ 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 ⍟

𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/1420



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

★ Market definition of the along with the global analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

★ Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Automotive Transmission Systems

★ Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will affect the growth of the market.

★ A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Automotive Transmission Systems market.

★ Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

★ It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Automotive Transmission Systems market.

★ Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

★ Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly