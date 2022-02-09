Liquid Biopsy Market Size & Share Report [2022-2028] | Industry Growth Factors, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Liquid Biopsy Market are - Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomic Health, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ExoDx.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid biopsy market size is set to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of different types of cancers across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Liquid Biopsy Market, 2021-2028”.

In recent years, there has been an increasing prevalence of various types of cancers such as lung cancer, stomach cancer, and others among the majority of world population, which has resulted in the rising importance for the medical procedures such as liquid biopsy that proves useful in finding a variety of information about cancer diseases with the use of blood samples. Thus, this is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market.

The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide has forced many hospitals and specialty surgical centres to function throughout the year even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, there is no impact of this pandemic on the liquid biopsy market, which is anticipated to drive this market’s growth.

Industry Development:

November 2019: Biocept, Inc. announced the commercial availability of its Target Selector pan-TRK assay, a liquid biopsy test to detect TRK biomarkers in the blood of patients diagnosed with cancer.





Market Segmentation :



On the basis of product, this market is categorized into kits and consumables, instruments, and services. Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals and physician laboratories, specialty clinics, academic and research centers, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

The report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies.



Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Research and Development Activities in Liquid Biopsy to Fuel the Market

There have been an increasing research and development activities in liquid biopsy in order to ease the procedure of the treatment of cancer diseases. This is a major factor responsible for the growth of this market. For instance, as per the report published by the National Cancer Institute, there were approximately 1,735,350 new cases of cancer which were successfully treated in the United States. Further, the rising preference for non-invasive procedures among the majority of the people is projected to drive this market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

Rising Application of Liquid Biopsy to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the liquid biopsy market share on account of the increasing application of liquid biopsy and rising research and development activities in liquid biopsy in this region.

Europe is projected to grow at a decent pace in this market owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer disease and the rising awareness about liquid biopsy among the people in this region.



Competitive Landscape:

Technological Advancements in the Liquid Biopsy to Animate Competition

The leading companies in the liquid biopsy market are concentrating on the adoption of latest technologies for the treatment of fatal diseases such as cancer, and others in order to reduce the severity of such diseases. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to widen their business foothold and strengthen their market presence.

List of Key Players Covered in the Liquid Biopsy Market Report:

Biocept, Inc., MDxHealth, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomic Health, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ExoDx.





