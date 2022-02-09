Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Size, Trends, Process, Products and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028
Reports And Data
Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Size – USD 79.1 Million in 2020, Growth - CAGR of 3.4%, Trends-Emergence of Anti-Graffiti Coatings for newer applicationNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 102.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Graffiti is the impairment to property brought about by drawing, spraying, applying paint composing, or another stamping something to an individual's assets without their consent. Anti-graffiti coatings are usually used as a surface protection system that gives protection from graffiti or destruction in the transportation and development companies. The expansion of the anti-graffiti coatings is related to the growing interest for graffiti-safe coatings.
The increase in the street art culture is anticipated to expand investments in coatings and films intended to protect assets from graffiti. Graffiti on public properties have become a matter of great concern. The massive cost of removing these drawings or writings is kindling the demand for these coatings. Leaders working in the paints & coatings industry are anticipated to increase their portfolios in the forthcoming years, thus, contributing to market growth. The development of these coatings as an encouraging solution for undesired graffiti art over the walls of institutional, residential, and commercial buildings has resulted in a radical growth in the sales in developed regions such as North America and Europe.
The Key players in the Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market include:
BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Protective Coatings International Ltd., Hydron Protective Coatings, Sika AG, the Valspar Corporation, and CSL Silicones Inc.
Market Overview:
Increasing awareness regarding energy conversation and sustainability along with rapid digitalization are expected to significantly drive the revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry over the coming years.
The report further segments the global Anti-Graffiti Coatings market on the basis of product types, application, and key regions of the market. The report offers accurate growth estimations for each segment and sub-segment and provides key insights into factors influencing the growth of each segment.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The sacrificial type accounted for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.
The concrete substrate segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 3.8% during the forecast period.
Commercial and institutional infrastructure end user accounted for the largest share of 31.3% of the market in 2018.
The European market accounts is expected to provide lucrative growth towards the global market, at a growth rate of 3.7% during the forecast period. Due to the presence of prominent automotive and transportation manufacturers leading massive demand in the region.
Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.
Technological advancements and developing policy actions could further tend to drive the need for these coatings, further spurring the growth over the forecasted period.
Avery Dennison acquired a pressure-sensitive materials manufacturer of specialty films and laminates, headquartered in Northern Israel, Hanita Coatings in March 2017. This acquisition expanded the company's anti-graffiti films market.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Substrate, End User, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Sacrificial
Permanent anti-graffiti
Semi-permanent
End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Commercial and institutional infrastructure
Automotive and Transportation
Construction
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
