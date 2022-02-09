Virtual Private Server Market Drivers Will Meet New Business Opportunity with Massive Revenue Benefits in the New Era

Virtual Private Server Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A virtual private server (VPS) is a single physical server, usually isolated from other virtual private servers that are physically separated from the other virtual private servers on the Internet. The virtual private server has a single meaning in the world of web hosting. VPS can be thought of as having the functionality of a dedicated physical server. With this definition alone it can be said that VPS gives web hosting users the ability to run and use applications and features that would otherwise be impossible without physical isolation. VPS can be thought of as a bridge between shared and dedicated hosting.



The growth of virtual private server market is driven by the increasing emphasis of enterprises on secured hosting, growing security concerns of enterprises against cyber security breaches. Furthermore, the evolution of virtualization is boosting the growth of the virtual private server market. The growth of global virtual private server market is attributed by its benefit of shared cost of services and complete OS access.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:-

The main factor driving the growth of the virtual private server market is the increasing focus on securing enterprises and increasing concerns related to cybersecurity breaches. For instance, according to the National Crime Records Bureau of India, in 2020, India was ranked 11 across the globe in the number of cyber-attacks caused by various servers that were hosted in the nation that accounts for 2,299,682 events in the first quarter of 2020. Moreover, the advancement of virtualization is propelling the growth of the virtual private server market. The global virtual private server market is augmented by its advantage of sharing the service costs and OS access. Additionally, customers are also preferring virtual private servers owing to the massive processing power, scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness of the servers, which is estimated to boost the market growth.

However, the limited availability of resources is the main restraining factor hindering the market growth of virtual private servers. Additionally, the stagnant growth of the virtual private servers owing to the absence of technical skills and less availability of physical resources is estimated to hinder the market.



𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:-

Key players operating in the virtual private server market include United Internet AG, TekTonic, Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd (MediaStroke), Rackspace US, Inc., Kamatera, Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, Endurance Group, DreamHost, LLC, and Amazon Web Services.

In April 2020, GoDaddy Inc. acquired Neustar Inc's Registry business. Likewise in February 2020, Liquid Web, LLC, introduced the Acronis Cyber Backups for Dedicated Hosting.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:-

Our research methodology constitutes a mix of secondary & primary research which ideally starts from exhaustive data mining, conducting primary interviews (suppliers/distributors/end-users), and formulating insights, estimates, growth rates accordingly. The study serves the business needs of all the stakeholders including new entrants, start-ups, established companies, project promoters, and more.

This market is distributed in five regions that include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and Latin America. Among these, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the virtual private server market, owing to the increase of cybercrimes in the region. For instance, according to FBI Cyber Division, in 2020 there were around 540 data breaches, however, no records were exposed. While in 2019, there were 1506 data breaches with 14.68 million records exposed. Along with the constant demand for virtual private server in organizations is expected to augment the market growth in the region. The virtual private server market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth owing to several cybersecurity campaigns launched by authoritarian bodies.



