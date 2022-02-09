By 2028, Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Size Will Surpass USD 14.16 Billion at 11.8% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market finds that growth in the production of biopharmaceuticals is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by advancements in nanofiltration technologies, the total global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is estimated to reach USD 14.16 Billion by 2028, up from USD 6.48 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.



Furthermore, the surging adoption of single-use technologies is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled: “Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filters, Systems, Accessories), by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis), by Material (PES, PVDF, Nylon, PTFE), by Application (Final Product Processing, API Filtration, Sterile Filtration, Protein Purification), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-1161/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market:

Danaher (US)

Merck Millipore (Germany)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

3M Company (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

GEA Group (Germany)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Porvair Plc. (UK)

Graver Technologies (US)

Novasep (France)

Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK)

Synder Corporation (US)

Donaldson Company (US)

Alfa Laval (UK)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Meissner Filtration Products (US)

Sterlitech Corporation (US)

Simsii (US)

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Growth in the Production of Biopharmaceuticals to Fuel the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

The increase in the production of biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to augment the growth of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market during the forecast period. Filtration is anticipated to find widespread application in the biopharmaceuticals industry. According to IFPMA, in 2020, the number of drugs in development for particular disease areas like cancer was 2,740, for immunology it was 1,535, for neurology it was 1,498, and for infectious diseases it was 1,213 and the global biopharmaceutical industry estimated to have spent USD 179 billion globally on Research and Development (R&D) biopharmaceutical in 2018. This is attributable to the increased use drugs for treatment of various diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and malignancy. Furthermore, the occurrence of COVID-19 is also compelling most pharmaceutical companies to develop new vaccines. Various biopharmaceutical companies have also announced to offer vaccines at socially responsible prices and the pricing will be differential by country. This is leading to further adoption of filtration methods resulting in growth of the market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-1161/1

Benefits of Purchasing Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Growing Adoption of the Single-Use Technologies to Stimulate Market Growth

The growing adoption of single-use technologies is expected to support the growth of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in the years to come. The implementation of single-use technologies offers minimize cross-product contamination, increase productivity, reduce the cost of operation, improve quality, increase flexibility, and reduce process time. Single-use filtration membranes and cartridges are further used in processing in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food, and other regulated industries. These products have led most of the end users to attain regulatory compliance for processes at a cheaper cost. Thus, the single-use products have established to be an important technological revolution in the filtration industry, and their enormous benefits have greatly driven the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the pharmaceutical industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-1161

The report on Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market

North America has dominated the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence key pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region. Additionally, the well-established healthcare infrastructure and availability of advanced products are also expected to support the growth of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in near future.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in proliferation of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in emerging economies like India, and China, in the region. Furthermore, the increasing stringent government regulations and production of drugs and biologics are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 160 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filters, Systems, Accessories), by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis), by Material (PES, PVDF, Nylon, PTFE), by Application (Final Product Processing, API Filtration, Sterile Filtration, Protein Purification), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-253322

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?

How will the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market?

What is the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

June, 2021: Synder Filtration announced the launch of the OptimaFlow Series elements. This new product line is available for all existing ultrafiltration and microfiltration standard and MAX membrane types in the same common element sizes and models. Custom models are available upon request.

April, 2018: Merck, introduced three new products to support flexible manufacturing of biologics that are Pellicon Capsule with Ultracel Membrane, a first-of-its-kind single-use tangential flow filtration device that advances flexible manufacturing, Millipak Final Fill Filter, for high-value, small-volume processing and Mobius Power MIX 2,500-Litre and 3,000-Litre large-scale single-use mixers.

This market titled “Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6.48 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 14.16 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 11.8% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Product: - Filters, Systems, Accessories



Technique: - Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Ion Exchange



Material: - PES, PVDF, Nylon, PTFE, MCE & CA, PCTE, Other Materials (polypropylene)



Application: - Final Product Processing, API Filtration, Sterile Filtration, Protein Purification, Vaccine and Antibody Processing, Formulation and Filling Solutions, Viral Clearance, Raw Material Filtration, Media Buffers, Prefiltration, Bioburden Reduction, Cell Separation, Water Purification, Air Purification



Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.





Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-1161/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Obesity Treatment Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/obesity-treatment-market-1326

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/obesity-treatment-market-1326 Optogenetics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/optogenetics-market-1325

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/optogenetics-market-1325 Naloxone Spray Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/naloxone-spray-market-1324

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/naloxone-spray-market-1324 Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/peptide-cancer-vaccine-market-1323

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: