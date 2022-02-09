Government initiatives and NGOs promoting the use of contraceptives is expected to boost Sexual Wellness Market growth

Sexual Wellness

Sexual Wellness Market Expected to Reach $108,320.0 Million by 2027—Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sexual Wellness Market by Product, End Users, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global sexual wellness market is expected to reach $ 108,320.0 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Sexual wellness is the physical, mental, and sexual well-being of a person, which can be achieved through the use of various products such as sex toys, contraceptives, lubricants, delay sprays, pregnancy testing kits, and vaginal sexual wellness products. In addition, the products that enhance pleasure of sexual experience, provide safety from sexually transmitted infections, and reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancy are considered as sexual wellness products. in sexual interests of millennial and awareness regarding sexual wellness products are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, issues such as hectic & busy schedules, stress, frustration, medication, aging problems, and hormonal issues are likely to reduce sexual stamina of individuals; hence wellness products such as sex toys, delay sprays, and sex enhancement supplements gained have gained major popularity among young couples.

On the basis of end user, the men segment was valued at $33,631.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $48,310.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. In recent years, male masturbators, dick rings, and lubricants have gained significant popularity among men, owing to benefits associated such as painless sex, high sexual satisfaction, and double sexual stamina. In addition, growth in number of viewers for sex movies and pornography is likely to create sex fantasies among men, which further motivates them to use sex toys and condoms to enhance their sexual life, thus, all these attributes are surging the sexual wellness market demand.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online stores segment is estimated to reach $33,549.0 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0%. This is majorly attributed to the growth in internet users to buy various sexual wellness product including sex toys, female contraceptives, and male condoms, which is anticipated to favor the growth of the product market through the online stores segment. Furthermore, online stores offer privacy to shoppers, discounts, and a number of options, online stores which boosts the growth of the online stores segment. Rise in number of internet users from emerging countries such as China and India is expected to increase the number of online store shoppers, which further adds to the growth of the product market. For instance, according to Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in India, there were 445.96 million internet users in 2017 and the number is expected to increase up to 829 million by 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the prominent market in 2019, accounting for the maximum share in the global sexual wellness market. This was attributed to the presence of international brands in the region, which offer products with high improvisations such as condoms with extra applied lubricants, attracting a large consumer base. In addition, growth in the acceptance of the LGBT community rights and legalization of same sex marriages in the region are expected to promote the growth of product market during the forecast period. Furthermore, personal hygiene is also expected to boost the market growth.

The major key players operates in sexual wellness industry are

ADAM & EVE STORE

BIJOUX INDISCRETS

CALIFORNIA EXOTIC NOVELTIES, LLC

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC

DOC JOHNSON ENTERPRISES

HOT OCTOPUSS LIMITED

KAREX BERHAD

KESSEL MEDINTIM GMBH

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

TENGA CO., LTD

Key findings of the study

The sexual wellness market size was valued at $74,770.00 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $108,320.00 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

By product, the lubricants & sprays segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

In 2019, by end user, the men segment was valued at $33,631.2 million and it accounted for 45.0% of the global sexual wellness market share.

In 2019, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $20,584.80 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Sexual Wellness Market Report:

• Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

• Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

• Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

• Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

• Market Segment Trend and Forecast

• Market Analysis and Recommendations

• Price Analysis

• Key Market Driving Factors

• Sexual Wellness Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments

