Howbridge Junior School Pupil Wins County-Wide Competition for Green Day 2022

A pupil from Howbridge C of E Junior School in Witham has been named the winner of an Essex-wide design competition launched by the Multi- Schools Council.

WITHAM, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year Three pupil from Howbridge C of E Junior School, Jack Redgwell, has been crowned the winner of the Multi- Schools Council’s county-wide design competition. Having been inundated with entries from students across Essex, the Multi- Schools Council chose Jack’s design to feature on the front cover of its upcoming educational booklet on issues of global warming and pollution.

Designed to give the younger generation of Essex a voice and challenge negative perceptions towards children with SEN and mental health challenges, the Multi- Schools Council will be leading a special ‘Green Day’ on July 6th. The upcoming awareness day will encourage schools across the county to showcase their commitment towards creating a greener future for its pupils, with Jacks’ winning design featuring on the front cover of the soon-to-be distributed educational booklets.

Kierran Pearce, Director of the Multi- Schools Council, said “Jack Redgwell designed a fantastic front cover for the booklet. His entry will now be used all across Essex in the run-up to Green Day 2022. Jack should be very proud of this achievement and for designing such a brilliant front cover!”

The competition attracted entries from schools all over Essex, with the winning design being chosen by a group of children in one of the Multi- Schools Council schools.

Lisa Dale, Headteacher at Howbridge C of E Junior School, said “We are thrilled that Jack has won the Multi- Schools Council competition. The Multi- Schools Council gives our children an opportunity to be outward-looking and discuss important issues that affect us all, such as climate change. We want all of our children to understand that they can make a difference.”

Vine Schools Trust is a Multi-Academy Trust based in Chelmsford and is part of the Diocese of Chelmsford. The Trust currently supports 23 primary schools across the East of England.

