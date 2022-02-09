Howbridge Junior School Pupil Wins County-Wide Competition for Green Day 2022

Jack Redgwell with the Chair of the Multi-School Council in Essex

A pupil from Howbridge C of E Junior School in Witham has been named the winner of an Essex-wide design competition launched by the Multi- Schools Council.

Jack Redgwell designed a fantastic front cover for the booklet. His entry will now be used all across Essex in the run-up to Green Day 2022. Jack should be very proud of this achievement” — Kierran Pearce