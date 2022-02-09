Howbridge Junior School Pupil Wins County-Wide Competition for Green Day 2022
A pupil from Howbridge C of E Junior School in Witham has been named the winner of an Essex-wide design competition launched by the Multi- Schools Council.
Jack Redgwell designed a fantastic front cover for the booklet. His entry will now be used all across Essex in the run-up to Green Day 2022. Jack should be very proud of this achievement”WITHAM, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year Three pupil from Howbridge C of E Junior School, Jack Redgwell, has been crowned the winner of the Multi- Schools Council’s county-wide design competition. Having been inundated with entries from students across Essex, the Multi- Schools Council chose Jack’s design to feature on the front cover of its upcoming educational booklet on issues of global warming and pollution.
— Kierran Pearce
Designed to give the younger generation of Essex a voice and challenge negative perceptions towards children with SEN and mental health challenges, the Multi- Schools Council will be leading a special ‘Green Day’ on July 6th. The upcoming awareness day will encourage schools across the county to showcase their commitment towards creating a greener future for its pupils, with Jacks’ winning design featuring on the front cover of the soon-to-be distributed educational booklets.
Kierran Pearce, Director of the Multi- Schools Council, said “Jack Redgwell designed a fantastic front cover for the booklet. His entry will now be used all across Essex in the run-up to Green Day 2022. Jack should be very proud of this achievement and for designing such a brilliant front cover!”
The competition attracted entries from schools all over Essex, with the winning design being chosen by a group of children in one of the Multi- Schools Council schools.
Lisa Dale, Headteacher at Howbridge C of E Junior School, said “We are thrilled that Jack has won the Multi- Schools Council competition. The Multi- Schools Council gives our children an opportunity to be outward-looking and discuss important issues that affect us all, such as climate change. We want all of our children to understand that they can make a difference.”
<ENDS>
EDITOR’S NOTES
Vine Schools Trust is a Multi-Academy Trust based in Chelmsford and is part of the Diocese of Chelmsford. The Trust currently supports 23 primary schools across the East of England.
Pictured: Jack Redgwell with the Chair of the Multi-School Council in Essex
Kate Everett
The Write Impression
+441473326907
email us here