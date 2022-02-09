Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis Till 2026

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Rise in ownership of companion animals and surge in animal health expenditure are the major factors that boost the growth of the veterinary infectious disease.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at $1,271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2,404 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Infectious diseases in animals can lead to fatalities if left untreated for long period. Therefore, early diagnosis plays a major role in treatment of animals suffering from these diseases. Furthermore, procedures and tests which are performed to detect the presence of infectious disease is called veterinary diagnosis. In addition, products used in these tests and procedures are called as veterinary infectious disease diagnostics.

Rise in ownership of companion animals and surge in animal health expenditure are the major factors that boost the growth of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. For instance, diagnosis of animal ailments require a considerable amount of funds. Number of consumers who are willing to spend more and are seeking for such services has increased. In addition, increase in prevalence of various infectious diseases among companion animals significantly drives the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. However, lack of awareness related to the use of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics in underdeveloped countries restricts the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market growth.

The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size is studied on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, and others. By application, it is classified into dogs, cats, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key Benefits:

• This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

• The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative product types facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market include

• bioMérieux SA

• Heska Corporation

• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

• ID.Vet

• Neogen Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd

• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

• Virbac.

• Zoetis

