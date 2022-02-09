Eye Opening News: Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Anticipated a Growth Rate at a CAGR of 32.2% by 2028| FLEX, Bosch

Automotive DC-DC Converter Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A car's DC-DC Converter system allows it to run on a 12-volt power supply. An "ECU," or electronic control unit, is the name given to the gadget. To maintain the output level constant at 12 V, the ECU enhances battery voltage. It also assists the car is running on a 12-volt battery, ensuring that the battery is fully charged. These gadgets come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but they all serve the same purpose. A constant-on-time current-mode regulator is the most popular form of vehicle DC-DC converter. This regulator detects valley current and sets a well-controlled current limit. Automotive DC-DC Converters with the maximum power output often run at 12.6 V or higher.

The global automotive DC-DC converter market was valued at 6,461 Thousand Units in 2019 and is expected to reach 37,644 Thousand Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.8% between 2020 and 2027.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:-

The growing adoption of both hybrid as well as battery-powered electric vehicles is expected to propel growth of the global automotive DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DC-DC converter is essential to convert a 24V power supply into a 12V power supply for ensuring reliable and safe onboard electronic systems operation. Hence the demand for automotive DC-DC converter is increasing. For instance, in November 2021, BMW, a German Luxury car makes announced to launch three electric vehicles in India, in next six month, to boost its electric mobility journey in the country.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

➠ Bellnix Co.Ltd.

➠ BORGWARNER INC.

➠ Calex Manufacturing Co.Inc.

➠ Chang Sung Corporation

➠ Continental AG

➠ Delta Electronics Inc.

➠ Deutronic Electronic Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

➠ EGTRONICS Co. Ltd.

➠ FLEX LTD.

➠ Hangzhou TIECHENG Information Technology Co. Ltd

➠ HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

➠ HIVRON Inc.

➠ Inmotion Technologies AB

➠ LG INNOTEK

➠ MORNSUN Guangzhou Science & Technology Co.Ltd

➠ Rhyl Co. Ltd

➠ Ricoh Company Ltd.

➠ Robert Bosch Gmbh

➠ Rohm Co. Ltd.

➠ Shenzhen Xinrui Technology Co.Ltd

➠ Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

➠ SILICON LABORATORIES

➠ TDK Corporation

➠ Toyota Industries Corporation

➠ Valeo Group

➠ VAPE (VAPEL)

➠ Zhejiang Ximeng Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:-

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacted the global automotive DC-DC converter market. Due to the outbreak of virus several countries implemented strict nationwide lockdown, resulting into temporary shutdown of many businesses, colleges, schools, offices, manufacturing factories. These stringent restrictions disrupted many production and transportation activities in various industries including automotive industry, negatively impacting the global economic activities. However, the relaxation in lockdown policies and introduction of novel vaccines against the COVID-19 virus is expected to support the growth of the global automotive DC-DC converter market.



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:-

➨ The global automotive DC-DC converter market is expected to witness significant growth, exhibiting a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period due to rising number of control modules used in vehicles.

➨ For instance, in October 2020, Vitesco Technologies, a leading manufacturer of new drive technologies and electrification solution, launched the first ever transmission control system, known as overmolding control electronics for automotive electronics solutions. ➨ It excels with nearly 45% less weigh and considerably lesser production stages.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global automotive DC-DC converter market. This is attributed to higher rate of automotive production and annual sales in the region, specifically in China.

➨ Key players active in the global automotive DC-DC converter market are Toyota Industries Corporation, Continental AG, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:-

Our research methodology constitutes a mix of secondary & primary research which ideally starts from exhaustive data mining, conducting primary interviews (suppliers/distributors/end-users), and formulating insights, estimates, growth rates accordingly. The study serves the business needs of all the stakeholders including new entrants, start-ups, established companies, project promoters, and more.

