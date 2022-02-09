Exhaustive Research: Electric Linear Cylinders Market Valuation Increases Growth at CAGR of 5.5% | Bosch, Rockwell, Moog

Electric Linear Cylinders Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global electric linear cylinders market was valued at US$ 595.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 962.5 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027). Among verticals, food and beverages segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The market in India is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding economy, and favorable foreign direct investment (FDI) policies. For instance, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in 2019, FDI equity inflows in India stood at US$ 44.37 billion, which shows increasing focus by foreign investors on expanding their business in India.



A linear actuator is an actuator that creates motion in a straight line, in contrast to the circular motion of a conventional electric motor. Linear actuators are used in machine tools and industrial machinery, in computer peripherals such as disk drives and printers, in valves and dampers, and in many other places where linear motion is required.

Common uses for electric cylinders are found in both the packaging and food processing industries. Other applications include pick-and-place lab automation functions, semi-conductor/wafer processing, and in the farming and agricultural industries. The technology and interface of electric cylinder linear actuators provide quick, economical change-overs and broader functionality, making them a smart choice for a variety of linear motion systems.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆:-

❖ Bosch Rexroth AG

❖ Tsubakimoto Europe B.V.

❖ RACO-Elektro-Maschinen GmbH

❖ Mul-T-Lock

❖ Exlar Europe GmbH

❖ Linearmech S.R.L.

❖ Parker Hannifin

❖ SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

❖ SKF

❖ BJ-Gear

❖ Kollmorgen



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬:-

★ Market definition of the along with the global analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

★ Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Electric Linear Cylinders

★ Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will affect the growth of the market.

★ A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Electric Linear Cylinders market.

★ Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

★ It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Electric Linear Cylinders market.

★ Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

★ Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:-

The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Electric Linear Cylinders Market in 2022. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.



