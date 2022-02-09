Playing cards and board games market is witnessing a robust growth of 16.3% China region Remains the Largest Market

China playing cards & board games market

The rise in demand for strategy-based & educational board games among the children propels the growth of the market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Playing Cards & Board Games Market Outlook - 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"China Playing Cards & Board Games Market by Product Type and Competition Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"The China playing cards & board games market size was valued at $583.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,675.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the board games segment accounted for approximately two-thirds share in the China playing cards & board games market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.2%.

Board games play a crucial role in the growth and development of the children. It is an important aspect of brain development as they help acquire logical and reasoning skills, boost critical thinking, and gain spatial reasoning. The rise in demand for strategy-based & educational board games among the children propels the growth of the market

Ask for sample copy of this report@: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5382

The Following are the Key Features of China Playing Cards & Board Games Market Report:-

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

China Playing Cards & Board Games Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5382?reqfor=covid

In terms of revenue ,volume, Major company and segment

According to the China playing cards & board games market forecast in 2018, the playing cards segment have occupied 33% of China playing cards & board games market share due to exponential popularity and rise in number of live casinos. By competition type, Tier 1 was the highest revenue generator for China playing cards & board games market grabbing the share of 46.0% in market and estimated to grow at CAGR of 16.0%. The expertise, strong infrastructure, and financial resources help tier 1 companies to account for maximum share in the market. For instance, Shanghai Yaoji Playing Cards Co Ltd. is of the major company of playing cards holding significant share in the China playing cards market. These companies are capable to adopt technological advancements for the development of innovative products and hence covers most of the market in terms of revenue and volume.

However, Chinese board games such as Weiqi (Go), Xiangqi, Jungle, Chinese Checkers, Mahjong, Chinese Chess, and others have high demand from the U.S. and Europe, and thus experiencing positive growth during the forecast period. However, rise in related tariffs have encouraged the major importers to switch to other cost effective options such as India and Vietnam for production impacting the China playing cards & board games industry negatively.

Key findings of the China Playing Cards & Board Games Market:-

In 2017, board games segment dominated the China playing cards & board games market with 66% share in market

Playing cards segment occupied around 34% in the overall China playing cards & board games market share and is expected to grow at moderate CAGR of 7.3% through the forecast period.

By competition type, Tier 1 segment has occupied the largest share in the market and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 16.0%.

Tier 2 companies of the market are expected to grow at 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/70472806101ad3d31b1ebfae300c133c

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Regulatory guidelines/Global economic environment on the industry

3.3.1. Product regulations

3.3.1.1. United States regulations:

3.3.1.2. European regulations:

3.3.1.3. Chinese regulations:

3.3.2. Import & Trade Regulations

3.3.2.1. Import & Trade Regulations of USA

3.3.2.2. Import & Trade Regulations of China

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. The rise in number of games bars and cafes globally

3.4.1.2. Growth in demand from children and young population

3.4.1.3. Rise in number of crowdfunding platforms for designers and manufacturers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Higher tariffs on Chinese import goods

3.4.2.2. Emergence of new manufacturing hubs

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Growth in digitization of playing cards & board games

3.5. List of importer (North America and Europe) from China market

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5382



Similar Report :-

Cosmetics Market

Home Decor Market



